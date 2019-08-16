ATV races rumbled back into the Lyon County Fair Thursday night, bringing in competitors of all ages from around the state.
The grandstand event was brought in by Jimmy Shaw and Jeremy Brown of Johnson County’s SSB Racing. This was the first time in several years the fair has featured ATV races.
Shaw said he and Brown were excited to bring the races back to Lyon County.
“We’re excited to be here,” he said. “We’re hoping to get a lot of people out.”
Shaw said ATV races are family-friendly events that encourage exciting competition.
“From the pit side, we’re a racing family,” he said. “Most of the people that are here, I already know and have been racing with for years. For spectators, we’re just out to put on a good show with good, clean racing. We don’t let any violence happen on the track or off the track.”
There were several racing classes competing Thursday night: 11 and under, peewee and adult dirt bikes, knobby tires, pro-classes and more.
Nine-year-old Summer Brown of Emporia was one of the youth racers competing with SSB Racing. Summer’s ATV is decorated with puzzle pieces to support and celebrate children with autism.
“I started racing Aug. 1,” she said. “My dad [Jeremy Brown] and my best friend that lives up in Gardner race and I wanted to race with them.”
Summer said racing was exciting and something she wanted to keep getting better at.
“You can go as fast as you want,” she said. “You can take the curves as sharp as you want or as wide as you want. You just follow your heart. It’s really exciting.”
Thursday’s race did not go as planned for Summer, who had some engine trouble. Still, she was looking forward to getting her ATV fixed up and back on the track.
“Something next to my engine on the frame popped a hole in it,” Summer said.
Shaw’s 9-year-old daughter, Isabella, also races ATVs and was competing at the fair.
Isabella said she started getting interested in racing when she was just 2, inspired by watching her dad.
“I like going fast,” she said.
When asked what she would tell other girls looking to ride ATVs, Isabella’s answer was pretty simple.
“Do your best,” she said.
Shaw started racing about 13 years ago, getting his start at small county fair races and moving his way up to pro-level races.
“I travel all over the states,” he said. “We’re literally doing this [Thursday], going home, letting the kids go to school and going to Illinois Friday night. I actually get to race that one.”
Shaw said it was important to him to travel to local fairs to share his love of ATVs in order to keep the sport alive.
“That’s where I started,” he said. “If it wasn’t for these local fairs, I wouldn’t have known how far I could go. This is where it starts.”
Shaw said local sponsors Freddy’s Steakburgers, Dairy Queen, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Mel’s Tire LLC, Heavy Metal Power Sports, Melissa’s Chop Shop, and Brusr’s Skunk Works made the local event possible. He and Brown are already making plans to return to next year’s fair, with hopes to change up the track to make the heats more competitive.
Like SSB Racing on Facebook for the latest information about races or events, or call Shaw at 785-969-5150 or Brown at 785-554-7861 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.