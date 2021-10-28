Lyon County residents are eager to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster, public health officials told the Lyon County Commission Thursday morning.
LCPH administrator Renee Hively explained that the free booster clinic planned for Nov. 4 had filled up quickly and another had been scheduled for Nov. 12 “because of the overwhelming response.”
The Nov. 4 clinic will be at the Bowyer Building and the Nov. 12 clinic will be at the Anderson Building. Both clinics will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Individuals must have an appointment and they can sign up by calling 620-342-4864 or by visiting publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
Now that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters have been approved, LCPH will have those as available as well. LCPH officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga said that mixing and matching vaccines is now allowed.
“If you got the Pfizer and you want to get the Moderna booster, you can do that; if you got Moderna and you want to get Pfizer this time around or Johnson & Johnson, basically there’s been approval to mix and match any of the vaccines if you qualify at this point in time,” Oyenuga said.
According to the CDC, individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster at least six months after their second dose if they are 65 or older, 18 or older and live in a long-term care setting, 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions or 18 and older and live or work in high-risk settings. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster at least two months after their second shot if they are 18 or older.
Hively said that anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet can still do so by setting up an appointment at any of the vaccine providers in the area. A list of local vaccine providers can be found at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/vaccine-locator.
“Access for shots in Lyon County is good,” Hively said. “The hospital is still giving vaccines, all the pharmacies are still giving vaccines by appointment, so we’re all here still.”
Oyenuga also reminded people to get their flu shots and explained that the CDC had approved people to get the COVID-19 vaccine (or booster) at the same time as the flu vaccine.
“I know people that have gotten both shots on the same day with no issue,” Oyenuga said.
In other business, the commission approved the 2021 Tech Electronics annual fire alarm test and inspection for the courthouse for $3,970, the annex for $850, the Sheriff’s Office for $7,890 and the Anderson and Bowyer buildings for $590.
County controller Dan Williams said that the county is under contract for these services and that the prices were the same last year.
All the Republicans in Congress have already gotten their booster shot, and then went and told the herd that boosters are made from aborted fetuses and change your DNA while also stealing their freedumbs.
