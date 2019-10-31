Over the past 10 weeks, I have provided stakeholders with a variety of information regarding the upcoming USD 253 Bond Election.
I hope that you were able to take advantage of one of the many opportunities to visit our schools, researched the proposed building enhancements and, most importantly, that you have the information you need to feel comfortable casting your vote on Tuesday. In the event you have any final, unanswered questions, I encourage you to give me a call at 620-341-2200.
While, initially, I was disappointed in the need to delay the bond vote, ultimately we were given the gift of time. During these past two months, I have had numerous opportunities to have great conversations with our staff and many community stakeholders. The overwhelming majority of conversations about the bond and how it will benefit our students have been extremely positive.
I’m excited about the impact the bond can have with our students, staff and community. The proposed Level II secure entries for three of our buildings along with high wind shelters at seven of our buildings that currently do not have those spaces, provide an opportunity to further support student and staff safety across the district. In addition, each building will gain much-needed classroom space, additional areas for student support services, general building renovations, and updated building systems. These improvements will help to provide our students with a safe and improved learning environment while maintaining our schools for many years to come.
Over the past few months, we have been able to do significant research on characteristics we would like to see in a new early learning facility. By touring a number of early learning facilities and gathering teacher, parent, and community input, we have been able to develop common themes of the characteristics we believe will be most impactful for USD 253’s youngest learners.
Due to the state and national trend to expand and deepen student’s early learning experiences, the landscape of early learning is changing. Our goal is to ensure our Pre-K students and staff have a facility that will support kindergarten readiness, not only today but for years to come.
Finally, I’m excited about the positive impact the lower bond interest rates will have on this project. At the Oct. 9, 2019 Board of Education meeting, Dustin Avey, Managing Director, from Piper Jaffray, shared great news with the board.
Originally, projections estimated an overall increase in USD 253’s total mill levy of 2.95 mills. Piper Jaffray’s most recent calculations indicate the bond would have a minimal impact, of an additional 1⁄2 mill, on the overall mill levy.
The facility needs assessment process involved input from a wide range of stakeholders. The proposed solutions to the needs assessment are based on prioritized needs. The board has put forth a fiscally responsible plan of finance. The final step to this process is for the voters of USD 253 to cast your ballot.
I ask that you let your voice be heard by voting on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m..
A big thank you to everyone who has taken part in this journey for our students, our staff and our community. The support we have received has been astounding and we are looking forward to the future of Emporia Public Schools.
