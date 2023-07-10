The Emporia 16’s summer baseball team will wrap up its season over the next couple of days.
Emporia (8-13) is coming off an 0-4 showing at the Topeka Scrappers Tournament at the beginning of the month prior to the summer moratorium. Head coach Anthony Markowitz wants to see the guys put together a few complete games to conclude the summer.
“I think what we are hoping to see in our last three games of the summer is our guys competing for a full game and ending on a bright note,” Markowitz said. “At times this summer, we haven’t handled setbacks very well and if we don’t start a game well, we shut down. We’ve talked to the guys about that just being a mindset of how we can’t be afraid of an opportunity or situation just because we may have failed at that same situation previously.”
Emporia will host Newton in a doubleheader tonight beginning at 6 p.m. before concluding with a single 9-inning game Tuesday night against the Topeka Monarchs, also at 6 p.m. All three games will be played at Soden’s Grove.
