Senior night proved to be a good omen for the Emporia High School boys basketball team as the Spartans logged a pivotal victory over Junction City 74-62.
The Spartans moved to 3-14 on the season.
The young team played with control and patience throughout the game, executing when the right shots opened up.
“I think it had been building for us. It’s something we’ve been talking about all year, and we were kinda just waiting for it to happen … kinda put a great four-quarter effort together,” said Spartan head coach Beau Welch. “I think it’s just a great sign of where we’re going and how far we’ve come.”
Welch felt the team squandered some opportunities the last time these teams met, but on Friday his players didn’t waste favorable offensive circumstances.
“Tonight, I thought we were very efficient, and we really got the shots that we wanted all night,” he said.
The Bluejays weren’t a pushover opponent. The 6A squad entered the contest with an 11-6 record.
Emporia was behind 16-10 as the last seconds of the first quarter vanished into oblivion, but some impressive drives to the hole in the second period helped their cause, securing the lead with 3:20 remaining in the quarter.
The score was 28-28 at the half, and it appeared the game would be decided in the final minutes of the second half.
But the Spartans quickly built a 7-point lead in the third quarter and extended that to 17 near the end of the period.
The second half was good to post player Cooper Reich. The Spartan sophomore asserted himself well around the basket and scored some fluid layups in transition.
“I thought Cooper was really big tonight,” Welch said. “And I think Cooper continues to get better. Thought he really played under control and gave us a big presence around the rim tonight.”
The Bluejays whittled the score down to a 9-point margin twice in the fourth quarter, but Emporia’s lead was never in jeopardy.
Welch felt senior night gave the team a bit more impetus to compete.
“I thought it being senior night really gave us a boost,” he said. “Playing for our two seniors. Both of them started and gave us great minutes.”
Welch was referring to seniors Jacob Ortega and Trey Templeton.
“Jake has been a great leader for us all year and does everything that we ask him to do and then does a little bit of everything,” Welch said. “And Trey is a guy that just brings toughness to us, and that’s something we really need.”
The Spartans meet Topeka West on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.