The Newman Therapy Services team is preparing to make a big move in the coming weeks, that will expand and enhance the care for some of their most vulnerable patients.
The team, which provides speech, occupational, physical, pelvic and specialty therapy services for both adults and pediatric patients, will relocate from their current location at 1024 W. 12th Ave. to the former emergency department inside Newman Regional Health.
For Veronica DeSelms, a speech language pathologist who has worked at Newman Therapy Services for 10 years, the move is a “huge” and exciting step.
“This is a huge thing,” she said, noting that therapy services has been moved several times over the course of a decade. “Every place that we’ve moved, it’s kind of been, you’ve got the space available, but it was made for someone else.”
DeSelms said you can “realistically” make any space work for adult and pediatric therapy services. A lot of the services are based around the connections made with patients, which can make a huge difference.
“But having a space that is actually made for the kids that is going to be nice and clean and more easily accessible for parents to get their kids to the building,” she said.
What they do
Services provided are highly individualized, whether it’s physical therapy or speech therapy, or working on something like fine motor skills with an occupational therapist. DeSelms said each specialty works with the patients to determine their needs and comes up with a treatment plan based on those needs.
“Pediatric occupational therapy services address medical conditions in children including autism, cerebral palsy, birth injuries, sensory processing disorders, learning difficulties, brain/spinal cord injuries, developmental delays and behavioral issues,” she said. “Skills addressed in occupational therapy range from fine motor coordination to gross motor coordination skills as well as head and trunk control.”
Children working with OTs can be working on crawling, standing, balancing and even hand-eye coordination. Sometimes they will be working on daily living skills, like dressing themselves, oral care, hand washing, sequencing, appropriate play and social/emotional skills to help promote the development of interpersonal relationships.
“The team at Newman Therapy Services is committed to providing the best and most competent therapy care for the children of this community and the surrounding areas,” DeSelms said.
Pediatric speech language pathologists, or SLPs, work with children from infancy to 18 years of age, as well as their families and caregivers.
“SLPs help children who have problems with speech (how we say sounds and words), language (the words we use to share ideas and get what we want; the words we comprehend to know what others think and want), and thinking (cause and effect, memory, processing) skills,” DeSelms said. “They also work with children who have trouble feeding and swallowing. SLPs can test and suggest ways to help your child. In the medical setting, such as Newman Therapy Services, SLPs often work as part of a collaborative, interdisciplinary team, which may include physicians, nursing staff, lactation consultants, audiologists, social workers, physical and occupational therapists and other professionals related to the patient’s care.”
DeSelms said there are common disorders found in the pediatric population, particularly in the medical setting, that benefit from speech therapy services, including apraxia and other articulation or phonology disorders, autism, language disorders, central auditory processing disorders, cleft lip/palate, oral motor dysfunction, neurological disease/dysfunction, head trauma/traumatic brain injury, intellectual disabilities, prematurity, selective mutism and stuttering.
Dysphagia — or trouble swallowing — is “very common” in a pediatric medical setting, she said.
“The evaluation and treatment of children with dysphagia requires a special knowledge of the anatomy and physiology of babies and children and the usual causes of dysphagia in the pediatric population,” DeSelms explained.
“Physical therapy in the pediatric setting can have many different looks,” she said. “We can work with children who are delayed in achieving milestones, such as sitting up, crawling, or walking; children with neurological disorders like cerebral palsy and post stroke, children with genetic disorders like Downs, as well as children with musculoskeletal disorders, such as toe walking or torticollis. We work on balance, strengthening, and stretching, just like we do with adults but we do it from an approach of play and functionality that fits the lifestyle of the child. Our ultimate goal is to get children to reach the highest level of independence while having fun.”
All services require a referral for an evaluation. DeSelms said most referrals from primary care physicians like a family practitioner or pediatrician, but they can also come from other medical and dental professionals, including neonatologists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, physiatrists, gastroenterologists, surgeons, otolaryngologists, orthodontists, dentists, psychologists and psychiatrists.
Concerns with speech, language, hearing, feeding, fine motor, and gross motor problems can lead to trouble completing daily tasks, communicating with peers and family, and doing well in school should be taken seriously.
“Give your child success and get help early,” she said.
The impact
Elaine Musick is one of the parents that took that advice with her son Luke.
“Luke has been using Newman Therapy services since he was a toddler,” she said. “We have utilized speech, occupational, and physical therapies throughout the years.”
Musick said her son has a rare condition that has made it so he needs help learning new skills.
“His condition is incredibly rare, and the therapists have done everything they can to help him learn new skills and support us as parents as we navigate the unknowns of what he needs now and will need in the future,” she said. “We are blessed to have more people in our lives who care about our kids.”
Another parent who preferred to remain anonymous, also had a positive things to say about the services they have received through Newman Therapy Services.
“We are very fortunate to have a speech therapist who works so closely with a lactation consultant in Emporia,” they said. “The dentist who performed the lip and cheek tie revision in Wichita agreed that our community is lucky to have such great services. Veronica and [lactation consultant Gina Slayden] have been so good to work with and the communication between the two helps in providing the best care.”
Growing services
Since the first pediatric patient was seen in 2012, more than 75 pediatric patients are now receiving some type of services at Newman Therapy Services. DeSelms said she and the other therapists anticipate being able to accommodate more patients in the new space, too, though it’s not just all about the numbers.
“Before people were able to come to us I’m sure it was driving to Kansas City or Wichita,” she said. “That’s my hope is that more and more people can come to services offered in their community, instead of having to go out of town, or go on a wait list.”
The new space includes a large new gym and new equipment. The floors will be designed with kids in mind. Instead of the hard floors in the current facility’s basement, DeSelms said softer flooring will be installed. Everything will be more user-friendly.
And they’re working on getting other assistance equipment.
“There’s opportunities to get those supplies we haven’t been able to have [in this new space],” DeSelms said.
Newman Regional Health began the first phase of reclaiming the old emergency department for future use by Newman Therapy Services in June 2020. That part of the hospital had been in “constant use” from 1977 until the new emergency department was completed in 2019.
The renovations and technological advances to the department were funded as the designated cause for the 2020 Denim & Diamonds event.
Newman Regional Health Director of Business and Marketing McKenzie Cinelli said more than $164,000 was raised for the project. While some fundraising efforts had to be canceled due to COVID-19, the hospital decided to move forward with the renovations.
Cinelli said community members or organizations interested in donating toward the project can contact her directly or can reach out to the Emporia Community Foundation.
For more information on Newman Therapy Services, call 342-4100 or visit www.newmantherapyservices.com.
