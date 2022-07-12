The Emporia Reds 13U team recently took second place at the USSSA State Tournament at the Johnson County 3 & 2 Baseball facility in Lenexa.
“We opened up state play against the number one team in the state (from Crawford County) and lost that game, 3-1,” head coach BJ Sweet said. “But the boys played really, really well that game. Then we played a couple of decent teams but just came up a little bit short in the championship game, which we didn’t start playing until close to 10:00 that night. So, I think we were running on fumes at that point.”
All Emporia Reds teams tailor their schedule based on what works best for the families. The team, which only played in tournaments this summer, finished 12-13-1, with the one tie coming against the number two team from Oklahoma.
“Overall, I would say as the year progressed, we’ve actually developed quite a bit as a team,” Sweet said. “We’ve had several players step up and play positions they hadn’t played prior to this year and they actually developed into those roles pretty well.”
A few other highlights for the Reds this summer were winning a tournament in Manhattan over Mother’s Day weekend and winning the Swing for the Rings tournament in Gardner on May 14.
Sweet has been coaching this particular team since they were 8U. They are actually one of the first Reds teams that started the program several years ago. He noted that aside from the occasional kid deciding to stop playing or families moving away, the majority of this team has been together since the beginning.
One of his favorite aspects of this team in particular is having kids that are willing to step outside their comfort zone and play different positions.
“It’s nice to see kids playing different positions and thriving there because then we have more flexibility on where we can play people,” Sweet said. “We had a couple of kids get hurt this year which kind of knocked us down a little bit and then kids stepped right in and filled those roles to keep us going. That’s always nice to see when you have kids that are willing to step out of their comfort zone and really help the team out by filling a spot when we need them to.”
For Sweet, he enjoys watching the kids continue to learn the game, and really start to see those “baseball skills” develop over time.
“I just like being able to pass along a love for baseball to the kids and watching them get better each year,” Sweet said. “From 8U, we were a pretty decent team and we didn’t have a lot of skills. We just had a lot of athletic kids. Now, we have several kids that I would consider to be baseball players more than just athletes on the field. So, it’s just fun year in and year out watching them get better and better as we go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.