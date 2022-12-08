Lexsey DeWitt

Lexsey DeWitt scored nine points for Emporia in its 63-32 win over Trinity on Thursday night.

 Kari Hess/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School girls basketball team defeated Wichita Trinity, 63-32, on the first night of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night.

“Tonight, I saw a team that our program is proud of,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We guarded well, shared the ball and there was genuine enthusiasm for each other. This is more indicative of how we expect to play.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.