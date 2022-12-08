The Emporia High School girls basketball team defeated Wichita Trinity, 63-32, on the first night of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night.
“Tonight, I saw a team that our program is proud of,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “We guarded well, shared the ball and there was genuine enthusiasm for each other. This is more indicative of how we expect to play.”
Emporia got off to an early lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Rebecca Snyder had seven of the team’s 14 first-quarter points. The Lady Spartans then went on an 18-8 second-quarter run to take a 33-17 lead into the half.
“She’s off to a strong start,” Dorsey said of Snyder. “Her goal as a senior is to score more and play more. She would get into foul trouble last year and we had other kids and she’s earning her time out there right now.”
Snyder netted eight points in the third quarter as part of a 17-7 Emporia run. She finished with 20 on the night to lead all Lady Spartans. Lexsey DeWitt added nine, all coming in the first half.
“We had threats from the outside and inside and we out-rebounded them really well,” Snyder said. “Our defense was so much better this game, so our offense just naturally flowed and it made it more fun.”
Even though Emporia won its season opener against Ottawa a week ago, Dorsey felt her team didn’t play that well. She was much happier about their performance on Thursday.
“They bought into what we worked on this week and you could see a noticeable difference from the first game to the second,” Dorsey said. “Now the challenge will be are we getting mature enough to do that on multiple nights? But you could see how fun it was when we play the correct way.”
Dorsey was impressed with the team’s ability to match up with a bigger Trinity team on the glass.
“I think our ability to lock up was a lot better and as a result, we didn’t shoot it so early,” Dorsey said. “We were working the ball around and were big on the glass. We weren’t good at rebounding last week. Rebecca pulls a lot of boards but we had other bodies in there mixing it up, and that’s what we saw because I think Trinity’s got way more size on us.”
Emporia will have a quick turnaround as they get ready to take on Hayden at 6:30 on Friday night.
“They will enjoy this tonight, but tomorrow we’ve got to get going for the next one,” Dorsey said. “That again comes down to maturity which makes me a little nervous, but it’s something they’re going to work on. Hayden is a team we’ll see in our league and we want to make sure we’re ready for them.”
