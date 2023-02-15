A Council Grove attorney was sentenced to jail time, house arrest and more Wednesday, following a road-rage incident that threatened the safety of a Council Grove city council member and his wife.
Steven Iverson was sentenced in two cases on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one count of interference with a law enforcement officer, interference with the judicial process, intimidation of a witness or victim, reckless driving and two counts of assault.
Iverson also pleaded guilty to two counts in a separate case, including driving under the influence and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Morris County District Court Judge Susan Robson sentenced Iverson to 30 days in county jail followed by six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring and a SCRAM bracelet, as well as a two-year supervised probation period. He will also have to attend and successfully complete the Victim Impact Panel and pay $900 in fines.
As previously reported by The Gazette, Iverson was arrested after he chased Council Grove city council member Keith Wessel and his wife Alicia with a semi-truck while the Wessels were driving their Jeep home from dinner on July 25, 2020.
Iverson then met with Wessel in November of 2020 and claimed to be a passenger in the semi while someone else was driving. Iverson also offered the presumed driver $5,000 to have the case dismissed but was later arrested after the presumed driver - who has since been cleared of all charges - contacted his attorney about the $5,000 offer.
According to councilman Wessel, the road rage incident was the apparent result of a disagreement on city matters while Iverson was city attorney.
“This was an intentional act to cause bodily harm, if not death, to me and my wife with multiple attempts to hit us on the highway that night,” Keith said.
However, Defense Attorney Thomas Lemon said the events of July 25, 2022, were not directed at the Wessels, but a result of Iverson’s PTSD following his military service in Iraq. Lemon said that while Iverson was in Iraq he worked in transport, driving a Humvee and locating IEDs before they detonated.
“When you spend 18 months in combat and you are behind the wheel of a vehicle, you are trained to develop certain triggers,” Lemon said.
Keith said the actions after the event were even more alarming.
“A very calculated plan was put in place to steer the blame away from him and put somebody else in the driver’s seat. … This man is dangerous,” Keith said. “And he believes somehow that he is untouchable.”
“The impact of his actions on my family are irreversible and will affect us for the rest of our lives,” Keith added.
Keith said he believes that Iverson remains a threat to his family and the community as a whole.
Alicia Wessel, Keith’s wife, also made a statement, which was read by Prosecutor Ashley McGee.
“I now suffer from PTSD and am in constant fear that he will do something to retaliate and put us in danger once again,” Alicia said. “I am actively seeking help to try and get my life back. … My confidence and self-security have been ruined.”
Alicia said it was sheer luck that she and her husband were able to get away without being hit that night. She added that she was not able to drive from July to November out of fear and has not been able to return to Alma, where the couple was returning home from after their dinner.
Alicia added that her grandchildren are usually with them when they drive that route, and she became afraid for their lives as well.
“The grandkids that I am referring to are the children of our daughter, who was Mr. Iverson’s legal secretary at the time,” Alicia said. “.... I have lived the past two-plus years behind bars of fear, a sentence that was given to me by Mr. Iverson.”
Iverson’s probation period begins immediately. He will serve his two 15-day jail sentences beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 and March 15.
“I want to apologize to the people I have hurt,” Iverson said. “I’m ashamed. I’ve learned my lesson. I take full responsibility. I’m very hurt that I would ever cause somebody else to suffer the same things that haunt me.”
Iverson, an attorney in Morris County, has been practicing law since his arrest. No action has been taken regarding Iverson's law license at this time.
