Steven Iverson is part of possibly the only practicing law firm in Council Grove.

A Council Grove attorney was sentenced to jail time, house arrest and more Wednesday, following a road-rage incident that threatened the safety of a Council Grove city council member and his wife.

Steven Iverson was sentenced in two cases on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one count of interference with a law enforcement officer, interference with the judicial process, intimidation of a witness or victim, reckless driving and two counts of assault.

