The Gustoso food truck has made a name for itself around town since it first started operating in July 2020. Last year, it moved into the next stage of its evolution.
Gustoso is the business venture of Alvaro Perez, Adriana Henning and Rosinel Pierce, three young entrepreneurs from Venezuela. After each pursuing business ventures in their native country, the three immigrated to the U.S. seven years ago and reconnected up in the Northern Hemisphere. Family connections drew them to Emporia and upon realizing that the city didn’t have an Italian restaurant, they decided they would start one themselves.
However, finding an adequate building in Emporia proved to be a challenge so they ended up going in another direction.
“I was just looking at ideas and ideas and I saw a food truck and then I told (Henning and Pierce), ‘Hey, let’s just put a food truck. That’s it,’” Perez said. “And then we opened the food truck in the middle of the pandemic.”
Although they had prior business experience, running a food truck proved to be a very different and challenging endeavor, particularly during a global pandemic. And yet, the community responded enthusiastically.
“That first day, we sold out in three hours,” Henning said. “We weren’t ready, actually. It was the first time we prepared everything. It was going to be a good day because it’s the opening, everybody’s going to be curious about the food and how we’ve prepared everything, but it was super nuts.”
Perez, Henning and Pierce learned as they went and people continued to show up to get their meals from Gustoso. As the customers got to know the owners and vice versa, a dialog opened up and ideas were pitched about the future of the food truck.
“This is the perfect match,” Henning said. “Small town communication between the customers and the owners, I think, is the key.”
Pierce, the chef with a culinary degree, developed new recipes based upon what she heard from customers, such as coming up with barbecue-style pasta or including corn in a dish.
“We want to do something simple, we can do it fresh every day and something different,” Pierce said.
But while the food truck proved to be a tremendous success, the plan was always to find a permanent structure to house the business. A structure without wheels, that is.
In October 2021, they found a building at 1520 W. Sixth Ave. that was just big enough to set up a counter and a few tables. It also had a parking lot where they could park the truck right up close to the building and continue to use it as their kitchen.
Now, Gustoso is not only just a food truck but also a dine-in restaurant as well. But that doesn’t mean the Gustoso truck won’t be at community events anymore. The new set-up allows for travel to be just as easy as ever.
It’s the best of both worlds.
“It’s the first time we run a food truck so … we go and ask, collect some information to see what we can improve, what we can do when it’s too cold with the weather, things like that,” Pierce said.
Perez saw a set-up that was somewhat similar in New York, but the new Gustoso operation was really an amalgam of various sources of inspiration.
“We were traveling all the time and grabbing ideas, like ‘hey, I see this in Orlando, hey, I see this in New York,’” he said. “We were trying to bring those ideas to Emporia. People like good stuff.”
The permanent location allowed Gustoso to expand its menu to include things like crepes and milkshakes, which are exclusive to the dine-in spot. When the truck is off to some event, the full menu may not be available, but the dine-in exclusives still will be.
“It has been great, man,” Perez said. “People came over here and they love the place. We see new faces every day and we see the same faces. We love the people.”
The 1520 W. Sixth Ave. location is open 11:30 a.m-2 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 2-9 p.m. on Saturdays. Orders can be placed in person, over the phone at 620-794-7250 or online at gustosotruck.com or via DoorDash. You can follow Gustoso on Instagram and Facebook at gustoso.truck.
