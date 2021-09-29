Halfway through the regular season and fresh off a much-needed victory, the Emporia High football team returns to Topeka Friday night to take on Washburn Rural.
The Spartans (1-3) are riding the momentum of last Friday’s 42-32 homecoming win over Highland Park, which was their first of the season and the first in Keaton Tuttle’s career as Emporia’s head coach.
Tuttle said the game has given his players confidence going forward but he has urged them not to let that turn into overconfidence. But he also had to marvel at the remarkable turnaround his team carried out after starting the season 0-3 and then falling behind 18-13 at halftime to a lesser opponent in Highland Park, only to come back and steal the victory.
“It was nice to see them take those things that we instilled in them and are trying to instill in them and use them and put them into practice and then ultimately turn things around and come out with the win,” Tuttle said. “For me, personally, to see them use those things and put them into practice, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”
But the job is still not done and Tuttle certainly doesn’t want his players to rest on their laurels.
“We want to make sure that it wasn’t enough for us,” he said. “We want bigger things. We want more things, like winning and things like that. That’s what we’ve been stressing. We tell them, ‘Don’t be satisfied with just this one. Keep going. Keep pushing yourself.’”
It will be even more vital for the Spartans to continue exerting maximum effort as they head into the second half of the regular season, which is loaded with top-notch opponents.
First up is Washburn Rural (3-1), which is coming off its first loss of the season, an 18-17 overtime thriller at Junction City last week. The Junior Blues boast a 42-13 win over Topeka High in week two, a team that beat Emporia 28-20 in week three.
“They’ve got a lot of size, which is nothing new for Washburn Rural, but this year especially, they’re athletic, they’re big,” Tuttle said. “They throw the ball really well and, at the same time, if they want, they’re going to put it on the ground and run it.”
But Tuttle said that despite what these two teams have put on film up to this point in the season, he believes his squad has a great opportunity to pick up another victory against Washburn Rural.
He posited that the Spartan secondary is an advantage, particularly if it can force the Junior Blues into making some mistakes. He also said that his offense had a few formations that on paper at least appear to give Emporia a leg up on Washburn Rural.
However, it all boils down to who executes on the field.
“You can scheme and game plan as much as possible and you could have a great game plan going in, but if your guys don’t execute or their guys don’t execute, it can throw some of that of that out the window,” Tuttle said.
PLAYING WITH THE BIG BOYS
In its final four games, Emporia will match up against three 6A schools, including Washburn Rural, Manhattan and Junction City, with Seaman being the lone fellow 5A school left on the schedule. Washburn Rural and Junction City are both 3-1 while Manhattan and Seaman are both 4-0 and ranked in the top 10 of their class by various outlets.
But Tuttle isn’t cowed by the Spartans’ remaining schedule nor does he particularly wish they had easier opponents ahead of them.
“Those are the teams we want to play because if we ever have aspirations of being a playoff team, that makes playoff runs or runs at a state title, those are the teams we’re going to have to play and beat,” he said. “ … We don’t want to be them. We want to have our own. But those are traditions that we want to beat and be like.”
Tuttle said he has stressed to his players that while the rankings, records and traditions may be intimidating, their upcoming opponents aren’t made up of superhumans. Instead, they’re comprised of high school kids who have to deal with long practices and schoolwork and injuries and peer pressure and family relationships and bedtimes just like themselves.
Therefore, there’s no reason to think that with the right preparation, effort and execution, Emporia can’t sneak up and beat any of those teams.
“We don’t come into any game thinking we’re going to lose,” Tuttle said. “ … We’re not going to focus on them. We’re going to focus on us. We’re going to do our job the best that we can possibly do it and see where that leads us.”
MIDPOINT CHECK-IN
With the Spartans and Junior Blues kicking off on the first day of October, the first half of the regular season is already in the rearview mirror.
Tuttle said he’s been pleasantly surprised thus far with how successful Emporia has been in the passing game. Quarterback Cam Geitz is 36 of 72 with 675 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“He’s done a fantastic job,” Tuttle said. “Cam has thrown the ball under pressure, he’s thrown the ball outside the pocket, he’s thrown the ball inside the pocket. He’s delivered incredible throws, deep throws, when we needed it the most. He’s done a great job of being a leader.”
Geitz’s has completed one-third of his passes to Parker Leeds, who leads the team with 12 receptions for 266 yards and two TDs.
“Parker Leeds has made some great plays and not just on long touchdowns,” Tuttle said. “He’s had some plays on the sideline where he’ll catch a ball and stiff-arm a guy and get a first down on third and long or get 15 yards. It might not go as noticed.”
On defense, Bobby Trujillo has 57 tackles including eight for a loss and two sacks to go along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“He’s done a good job for us,” Tuttle said. “He’s got a lot of heart.”
Fred Jackson has three interceptions and Kaidyn Galbreath is second on the team with 36 tackles.
