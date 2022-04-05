A Kansas City firm will make two bridges on K-99 a bit higher, so trucks can proceed on the Kansas Turnpike.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday that Burns and McDonnell Engineering was awarded a contract for an amount no greater than $4,813,160.
The turnpike is raising the heights of bridges at all underpasses to accommodate larger trucks. The standard is changing from 13 feet nine inches to 15 feet nine inches.
The K-99 bridges in Tuesday's contract are slightly south of turnpike mile markers 133 and 135. One is a bit north of Road 220, while the other is a bit east of Road M.
A KTA statement said the work will include “guardrail, bridge pier protection, slope improvements and bridge rehabilitation.” The work is expected to take place next year.
