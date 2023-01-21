The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 11:40 am
The growth of mpox in Kansas is quite slow. But it’s still spreading
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports as of Wednesday, the state had 49 cases of what scientists used to call “monkeypox.”
By comparison, Kansas had 44 mpox cases in mid-December and 36 in early November.
“The risk of mpox spreading in Kansas remains low at this time,” the KDHE website said.
The state is not breaking down cases by county. But if vaccine locations are any indicator, the Emporia area does not have it right now.
The closest vaccination sites are a University of Kansas clinic in midtown Wichita and Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
The Centers for Disease Control counts 30,026 mpox cases nationwide, blamed for 23 deaths.
