Softball
ERIE — Lebo-Waverly softball met Erie High School in diamond action Monday. The Lady Wolfdogs prevailed in the doubleheader.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Softball
ERIE — Lebo-Waverly softball met Erie High School in diamond action Monday. The Lady Wolfdogs prevailed in the doubleheader.
Game one was close through the first four innings, but Lebo-Waverly broke out in the fifth inning, dropping seven runs on the Lady Devils. Each team scored two more runs, but the Lady Wolfdogs picked up the victory, 10-4.
Abi Jones logged the win with four strikeouts. She added two hits — a double and triple — and two RBI. Saige Hadley went yard and doubled, driving in two runs. Teammate Kate Wagner also homered and knocked in two runs.
In game two, Lebo-Waverly jumped out early, amassing seven runs in the top of the first inning and picking up four in the fourth and three in the sixth. The Lady Wolfdog defense held the Lady Devils to three runs, and Brooklyn Jones notched the 15-3 win and complete game in the circle. Hadley again lit things up at the plate, registering a home run and double, along with six RBI.
Baseball
EUREKA — Southern Lyon County defeated Eureka High School twice in yesterday’s twin bill.
SLC drubbed Eureka in game one, 17-2, and blanked the Tornadoes 15-0 in the nightcap. Ethan Redeker had the hot bat in the first contest, going 3-for-4 and picking up five RBI. SLC collected 10 hits.
In game two, Braydon Fowler took care of business at the plate, going 3-for-3 and recording three RBI. Collectively, SLC went 13-for-21 at the plate.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.