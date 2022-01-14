Drivers of late-model Ford pickup trucks should watch their mailbox for a recall notice in the next couple of weeks.
Kelley Blue Book reports Ford is recalling F-150 trucks from the last two model years. Heat and noise insulators under the body could come loose and touch the driveshaft. A broken driveshaft can lead to a loss of driver control in some cases.
About 185,000 trucks nationwide are included in the recall.
Ford will attach the insulators and check for driveshaft damage at no charge. Drivers can learn more about the recall by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.