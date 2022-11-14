“This is our small gift in recognition of our veterans’ service, sacrifice, and honor,” Kathy Hamman said at Sunday’s Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony. Veterans, their families and friends, Boy Scouts, and a bevy of quilters filled Anderson Hall at the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the 11th annual event.

Local quilters first sent handmade quilts to Abilene as part of a national quilting project that honors veterans in 2010. That nationwide movement had begun in 2003, and quilters across the country gladly and proudly participated.

Tags

(1) comment

Lopezkl6210

Do they have official email to contact them regarding the quilts?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.