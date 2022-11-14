“This is our small gift in recognition of our veterans’ service, sacrifice, and honor,” Kathy Hamman said at Sunday’s Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony. Veterans, their families and friends, Boy Scouts, and a bevy of quilters filled Anderson Hall at the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the 11th annual event.
Local quilters first sent handmade quilts to Abilene as part of a national quilting project that honors veterans in 2010. That nationwide movement had begun in 2003, and quilters across the country gladly and proudly participated.
“But we didn’t know who received them,” Hamman said. “The next year, in 2011, we brought the project back to Emporia, the founding city of Veterans Day. We wanted our quilts to go to local area veterans.”
Since 2011, these local quilters have given away at least 476 quilts. Thirty veterans were slated to receive quilts on Sunday. In some cases, it was a complete surprise, with families keeping the secret that their veteran would be honored with a quilt. During the pandemic, Emporia Quilt Guild got inventive: the event was modified to be a drive-by presentation.
Hamman, chair of the local Quilts of Gratitude committee, shared that she pieced and quilted the very first Quilts of Gratitude quilt for her brother-in-law. Each quilt is original, distinct, and carries a definite military theme with strong use of patriotic red, white, and blue fabric. The quilts all carry a label on the back detailing the quilt recipient and branch of service, the year received, and who quilted and pieced the quilt.
“We work on these quilts in the safety and comfort and warmth of our own homes,” Hamman told the crowd assembled for the presentation ceremony. “Each stitch conveys our love, prayers, and gratitude for veterans who willingly left that safety and comfort and warmth to defend our freedoms. We hope you will snuggle into our quilts’ warmth and simply touch them when you need a bit of reassurance. We thank you for your service and your valor.”
Local Boy Scouts presented the colors at the opening of the ceremony and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Additionally, the Scouts presented each quilt individually to its recipient. Eight-year-old Cesar Davila, who has achieved the Wolf rank within his Cub Scout Pack 45 at Timmerman Elementary School, announced, “We’re here to hand out quilts.”
Quilter Rita Dreyer is on the Quilts of Gratitude committee. She’s been part of the Guild for several years. “I really enjoy it,” she said. “Every year all my family gets quilts. This year, my Quilt of Gratitude was made for Vernon Perry.”
Quilters noted that they get the names of future recipients from relatives and friends of veterans. Sometimes a previous Quilts of Gratitude quilt recipient will submit the name of someone with whom they served. Many of the names come from students who accompany veterans on Honor Flights.
Who knew some fabric and some batting and maybe a pattern could come together in a creation designed to honor and warm a veteran in such a personal way?
To be added to the Quilts of Gratitude list of applicants or to learn more about the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild, phone Kathy Hamman at 620-343-5591 or contact any Quilts of Gratitude committee member.
Do they have official email to contact them regarding the quilts?
