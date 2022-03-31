March began nice and warm. It’s ending with chill and a bit of snow.
Light snow could be seen along the sides of Interstate 35 Thursday morning, in the wake of a strong cold front. It started in the 4 a.m. hour at Emporia Municipal Airport, with no measurable precipitation at 8 a.m.
A rollover wreck involving a camper was reported around 8:35 a.m. on the northbound Kansas Turnpike, about three miles north of the Emporia interchange. It was not immediately clear if the wintry weather was a factor.
The snow should only last two to four hours, National Weather Service forecasters in Wichita said. Yet they predicted as much as two inches could fall from Chase County to the south and west, with only a half-inch in Emporia.
That was not enough to prevent all schools in the Emporia area from starting on time Thursday.
Light precipitation was expected to end by noon. Then clearing skies could send the overnight low in Emporia to 29 degrees Thursday night.
A 40% chance for rain returns Friday night, but Saturday should be sunny with a high of 66.
