Struggle with wrapping presents? Just don’t have the time to wrap all your holiday gifts this year? The Emporia High School Future Farmers of America can help with that.
EHS FFA will be hosting a Christmas wrapping fundraiser throughout December. Bring your presents to EHS on Dec. 13, 15 or 19 from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. and the FFA members will take care of the rest.
FFA advisor Amy Jenkins said the members came up with the fundraising idea as a way to help out during the holiday season.
“The FFA kids love spending time together,” Jenkins said. “One meeting they were talking about getting ready for Christmas, I mentioned that it’s stressful to buy, hide, and wrap gifts in special “Santa” paper and then the idea just came to them, that it would be fun to offer the service!”
Wrapping paper will be available, or interested customers can bring their own. Presents can be dropped off at the northeast corner of the high school, near the Greenhouse, and will be ready for pick-up around 30 minutes later, up until 8 p.m.
Cost is a freewill donation.
