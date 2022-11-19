Christmas Student Feature Classroom Poster - 1
Courtesy photo

Struggle with wrapping presents? Just don’t have the time to wrap all your holiday gifts this year? The Emporia High School Future Farmers of America can help with that.

EHS FFA will be hosting a Christmas wrapping fundraiser throughout December. Bring your presents to EHS on Dec. 13, 15 or 19 from 3:45 to 7:30 p.m. and the FFA members will take care of the rest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.