The Lyon County Commission received multiple appropriate requests during its meeting Thursday morning.
Emporia Senior Center president and CEO Ian Boyd asked commissioners for an allocation of $115,000.
Last year, Emporia Senior Center board members Ken Hanson and Virginia McCabe asked the Lyon County Commission for $105,000 in appropriations. The county commission approved $50,000 of that request, County Controller Dan Williams said last October, up from the $45,000 the commissioners gave the senior center in 2022. Additionally, the county gave the Senior Center $30,166.37 in COVID relief funds in December 2020 based on the Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee’s recommendations.
“One of the questions the commission asked was that the city of Emporia hasn’t put in money to the senior center ever, and it’s the Emporia Senior Center, so you have to go to the city for the rest of it,” Williams told The Gazette last year.
An allocation request to the City of Emporia in June 2022 for $75,000 to the Emporia Senior Center was denied, with City Manager Trey Cocking citing no precedent of giving allocations to the Senior Center as the reason.
“We have never funded them before, so it was a brand new request. Typically … they are funded by the county,” Cocking told The Gazette last year. “It was new … our thought was they are funded by the county and they should continue to be funded by the county.”
Boyd said he had not yet approached the City of Emporia for an allocation this year. He added that county assistance in the past allowed the Senior Center to update its telephone system and expanded its services. In the future, he said, BINGO will be going to two days a week, and the center will be rented out for more meetings.
Commissioner Doug Peck raised concerns about the lack of an allocation request to the city, as some constituents have expressed concerns about double taxation, suggesting that Boyd split the request halfway between the city and the county.
He also questioned the staffing structure of the Emporia Senior Center, stating that Boyd’s position as CEO and President of the Board seemed like a conflict of interest.
“In our former bylaws, and they have been amended, the president was also the board chair,” Boyd said. “We separated that. I am president and CEO. I have no voting power, but the board chair, who is [Ken Hanson], he has the oversight, but I report directly to the board.”
Boyd added that the senior center can look into the issue with their consul.
“It kind of restricts the board’s authority to do their business, if you are the CEO and president of the board,” Peck said. “It restricts their ability to function as a board.”
In further requests, Sheriff Jeff Cope presented commissioners with a request for $7.2 million, a 4.4% increase from last year. Increases in the budget included adjustments for jail medical services, the cost of police vehicles and employee salaries. Cope said while the starting wage is at a good place now, he would like to see a pay bump for certified officers and patrol supervisors.
“When we hire a non-certified person, we have to send them to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center,” Cope explained. The whole time they are out there, we are paying their salary, we have to pay for all of their expenses. That training period, which is really just a whole year by the time you send them to the academy, they come back and we go through our field training program, it takes about a year to get them out of training to where they are by themselves, so establishing a bump or a step up in pay after you are certified is really common in the industry.”
Newman Regional Health submitted a request for $800,000 for necessary repairs to its cardiac catheterization lab. According to CEO Bob Wright, the cath lab repairs came as a surprise this year.
“We did not anticipate having to replace it, but when you live in the middle of the hospital you forget that the equipment ages and it is 11 years old,” Wright said. “It is to the point that there are no more parts being manufactured and it has to be replaced.”
Wright said the hospital is also facing difficulties in recouping costs from insurance reimbursements, which often don’t cover the cost of care.
“I want the community to know that we have done our best over the years to live within our means, but the reimbursement system is really stacked against rural hospitals,” he added.
Lyon County Conservation District manager Malloy Burton and board chairman Bill Leffler presented commissioners with a request of $35,000. According to Burton, the district has funded over 4,000 acres of cover crops throughout the county, provided $8,000 in conservation education and is part of $46,000 of state cost-share projects.
“The kinds of projects we tend to do most would be terraces throughout the county, waterways, diversions. Last year, we did a lot of herbaceous weed spraying,” Burton said.
Leffler added that, like many others in the county, the conservation district is still short-staffed and will be pursuing hiring more staff.
The commission also:
- Approved the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado from Longbine Autoplaza for $35,036.
- Approved repairs to the west chiller at the courthouse for $9,123.72.
