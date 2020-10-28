After decades of training and study at some of the world’s most prestigious academic and medical institutions, Central Care Cancer Center President Dr. Claudia Perez-Tamayo is now utilizing her experience to serve Emporia-area patients.
“I’m one of six children, and we’re all in medicine,” Perez-Tamayo said. “My parents were also doctors, and, in fact, my father was a famous radiation oncologist way back in the 1950s. I thought about going into the medical field, but as all children, I particularly didn’t want to do exactly what my parents did. That’s what I ended up doing exactly.”
A member of the Kansas Comprehensive Cancer Control Panel, Perez-Tamayo completed her radiation oncology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She was awarded prestigious fellowships to both the American College of Radiology and the American College of Radiation Oncology for her contributions and service through education, research and service activities in the practice of radiation oncology.
Perez-Tamayo additionally participated in the American College of Radiology Commission on Small and Rural Practices, and was appointed to the President’s Cancer Panel. Her career has also included academic appointments at the University of Michigan and the University of Kansas Medical Center.
“I wanted to continue being in academia, but I was called by … the CEO of St. John’s Hospitals. They were very committed to oncology and felt that at the time — 1989 — that there was really a need for more.”
As opportunities to expand such services ended up moving Perez-Tamayo to the Salina area, she shortly found a need for enhanced oncology services across Kansas at large, especially in the state’s more rural and underserved communities.
“Emporia was very busy, and it had a good hospital with a vast community around it, but there were really no enhanced oncology services,” Perez-Tamayo recalled. “It was all very basic... The hospital was very interested in doing better for their population. Over the years, I’ve found that when somebody or a community is really interested, it will always be a team effort and it will end up working out. So, we went ahead and built the center.”
Having now been open for 17 years at 1401 W. 12th Ave., Perez-Tamayo believes Emporia’s Central Care Cancer Center facility has been able to establish itself thanks to an emphasis on quality and experienced staff. It joins 10 other centers in the state along with a single center located in Bolivar, Missouri.
“When people feel like they have to go to a certain place because of the reputation, it’s not because of the institution that treats the patient, but the people,” she said. “When you come from some of the best oncology programs in the country, you’re bringing that knowledge along with you to wherever you are … All the people that we have [in Emporia] are hand-picked. We’re representing the best in oncology care in the country — and in the world — and making it available here.”
In addition to hosting a team of consummate professionals in the field, the clinic also emphasizes a personal connection with each patient. And while that could entail face-to-face conversations with a variety of specialists, guided input on treatment plans or helping an individual find enhanced resources at other, larger clinics, Perez-Tomayo believes one of the biggest differences between her staff and others is simply taking the time to listen.
“We’re particular about making sure we know exactly where everything is and how to approach it...” Perez-Tamayo said. “It’s important to have that personal touch, and to let patients know they’re being treated as people and as members of a shared community.
“I always tell them, ‘You know more about your body than any test.’ So, if something doesn’t make sense to you, you need to pursue the answer. Those may not come the first time you see your primary care physician or a specialist, you may have to pursue things a bit further than normal, but you shouldn't give up. Sometimes little things make a huge difference.”
The Central Care Cancer Center of Emporia is open from Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.. For more information, call 620-342-1117 or visit cccancer.com.
