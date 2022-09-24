After a hotter-than-normal start to the season, football weather is finally upon us as all six area teams took the gridiron on Friday night.
In addition to Olpe, covered in our area football game of the week, two schools added to the win column.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After a hotter-than-normal start to the season, football weather is finally upon us as all six area teams took the gridiron on Friday night.
In addition to Olpe, covered in our area football game of the week, two schools added to the win column.
Northern Heights at Jayhawk Lynn
Northern Heights lost to Jayhawk Lynn, 64-8. Additional game information was not immediately available. Northern Heights is now 0-4 on the season.
Burlingame at Chase County
Chase County dropped a close game at home to Burlingame, 26-24 in what was a back-and-forth contest.
Mitch Budke got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a touchdown run and two-point conversion to give Chase County an 8-0 lead. Burlingame scored late in the quarter and failed the two-point conversion.
Burlingame scored on a touchdown pass to take a 12-8 lead, but Chase County responded with another Budke rushing score and two-point conversion to regain the lead with about two minutes before half. Burlingame returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion but Chase County was able to answer just before the half with a rushing touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 24-20 lead into the locker room.
Burlingame scored the only points in the second half on a touchdown run with about six minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs were unable to respond.
Box Score
Burlingame 6 14 6 0 26
Chase County 8 16 0 0 24
Madison at Maranatha Christian Academy
Madison topped Maranatha Christian Academy, 46-0, in Shawnee. Additional game information was not immediately available. Madison is now 3-1 on the season.
St. Paul at Lebo
Lebo improved to 2-2 on the season by defeating St. Paul at home, 54-6. The Wolves jumped out to a fast start, scoring 28 first-quarter points.
Box score
St. Paul 6 0 0 0 6
Lebo 28 14 12 0 54
Crest at Hartford
Hartford fell to Crest, 46-0, at home on Friday night. Additional game information was not immediately available. Hartford is now 0-4 on the season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.