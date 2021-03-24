Many USD 253 employees expressed shock last fall when the board of education approved a 25-30% hike to health insurance premiums for the district-provided health plans last year.
The increase was far higher than a national average of 5.3% increases projected for employer-provided health plans.
The approval was made Oct. 21, 2020 — one week after rising insurance rates were first discussed with board members.
Prior to that meeting, multiple board members had said they had received emails in recent weeks expressing concerns with how expensive district-provided insurance plans had become over the summer. Some district employees stated they were unable to commit to decisions on their employment status for next semester because of insurance costs.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib told The Emporia Gazette that, up until 2021, the district had enjoyed many years of flat rates. The district has used Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas for years, and has worked with Bob Charlesworth of the Kansas City-based Charlesworth Consulting, LLC group to negotiate the best prices for the district.
“Before this year, we actually ended the year with $496,000 that we hadn’t used with Blue Cross Blue Shield, that helped keep the rates flat,” Scheib said. “Last year, what ultimately happened is, the prior year with $496,000 — we had used up that money and we were -$786,000. That’s a swing of $1.3 million. It was just a bad year, and it was the worst year we’ve had in 20 years.”
Health insurance premiums are negotiated based on ratings. The ratings are based on a combination of how the insurance has been used by plan members and projections of expenditures. Scheib said Blue Cross Blue Shield looks at the types of claims, whether or not claims are ongoing health issues or one-time expenses and so on.
Rate calculations
Scheib said the district started getting information on premium increases in July 2020, but did not get sold information on what rates could look like until August and September of last year. By this time, communication from district employees about rate increases was starting to circulate.
Scheib said the district pays $402 toward premiums for employees. The balance is covered by the employee.
“We had to start signing people up in October, and so people started signing up Oct. 12, but we had meetings with Blue Cross and we hired Charlesworth and Associates to help represent us against Blue Cross and work the same numbers that their actuarials use,” Scheib said.
With roughly 500 district employees plus family members, USD 253 has a large member pool.
Still, preliminary insurance rate outlines provided to the district showed steady rate hikes with some plans increasing by as much as 25-30%. Charlesworth, during a presentation to the USD 253 Board of Education last fall, said he had been in contact with representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas on the district’s behalf in order to find relief for projected premium increases.
“The renewal process this year is probably one of the ugliest I’ve seen here with Emporia schools, and I’ve been here about 13 years now ...” Charlesworth told the board of education in October. “There’s a strong relationship between [USD 253’s] human resources department and Blue Cross of Kansas … We have bid this over the years; the last time in 2016... The district itself is what we call ‘creditable,’ meaning your claims experience directly impacts your premiums … I have a fundamental disagreement with Blue Cross and they with me sometimes on how we calculate that renewal rate number, but that’s why I’m here for the district to have those discussions with them.”
At the time, Charlesworth explained that aside from predicted health care costs related to the pandemic, the district had faced a large number of expensive claimed — including one billed for more than $600,000. Each claim of $150,000 or more is looked at during rate calculations, he said, so “large claims don’t directly impact” the district. He reviews everything on a quarterly basis — and encouraged the board to do the same.
Other options
Scheib said the district looks at various plan options each year, but USD 253 faces a unique challenge — no one else offers the type of plan they use anymore.
Where many insurance companies offer plans where the insurance company won’t start paying until the out-of-pocket deductible has been met, USD 253 has a 50/50 co-pay for two of its health care plan options. That plan was created when former district insurance clerk Norma Stinnett still worked for the district.
“They created a thing for us called a 50/50 co-pay where, if you spend that same $1,000 in services, you only have to pay $500 and Blue Cross pays $500,” Scheib said. “So, they’re paying from the first dollar. That’s a very different kind of thing.”
A third option, a $5,000 high deductible health plan without the 50/50 co-pay, was made available when the Affordable Care Act was established.
Scheib said the district could, in theory, sign up for the state insurance plan but that would cost the district — and its employees — more money in the long run.
“I don’t know very many school districts that are on it,” he said. “If you’re with the state of Kansas, the state pays the employer part, but schools and non-state entities, they have to pay what the state would pay in.”
Where the district pays a flat $402 per employee toward premiums, that would increase to $729 a month for a single employee and $1,279 a month for family plans, essentially tripling the amount the district pays out in premium costs.
Scheib said, as USD 253 continues to work toward getting the budget “squared away,” adding an additional cost like that would not be feasible.
Affordability
Scheib said balancing the overall affordability of the health care plans is important, but it’s a complicated problem, especially when factoring in issues outside of anyone’s control.
“It was a bad year,” Scheib said. “There’s going to be some ongoing cost that we carry over year-after-year, but for the most part, it was a bad year, and we anticipate this year will be better. We’ll get our first report here in April and start to see if the trend is getting better, and getting back to where we were a year ago.”
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said it was big a concern for her.
“It’s something that we are actively working on,” she said, noting that the district would continue working with Charlesworth this year to negotiate rates. “He is a neutral party that is paid from the district to look at, not only Blue Cross Blue Shield and look at those claims, but then really go and negotiate the best rates that we can possibly have.”
The district, she said, is open to looking at other insurance providers if they come in with better rates for employees.
“It’s a math problem,” Scheib said. “We’re still trying working to get the best deal for employees that we can.”
