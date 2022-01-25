It might be called a “Veterans of Foreign Wars” post. But Lowery-Funston Post 1980 isn't for vets only.
Several upcoming events are open to the public. For instance, Mike Osburn brings karaoke back to post on Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“A couple of weeks ago was not a very good showing, because of the ice and nasty weather,” Manager Karen Baker said Tuesday. “When he was here the month before, we had an amazing night.”
The band “Undercover – An 80s Experience” will perform at the post Saturday, February 12 at 8 p.m.
“We had them here for the Honor Flight,” Baker said recalling last year. ”We had a fundraiser... and had a really good turnout for that. They have a really nice following.”
Exactly one month later, live music will be back on Saturday, March 12. The Southern Voice Band will perform from 7:00-11:00 p.m., after what Baker calls a “nut fry.” Even if that's not what the schedule shows.
“Mountain oysters – they're nuts,” Baker joked. “Mountain oysters is just the political way to say it.” Catfish will be fried that night as well.
Then the Delta Haze Band will perform at the post Saturday, April 9. It's a “newby” group for the VFW, Baker said, promising a mix of music from funk and Motown soul to classic rock “and even a little country.”
“We try not to do all-country,” Baker added. “We're not doing so much the headbanger rock, but the older 80s rock stuff.”
While the karaoke night will be completely free, the other events will have a $10 cover charge.
Then there are the Tuesday night dinner specials. The most popular dish returns to the VFW menu next week.
“When I made beef and noodles about six weeks ago, I ran out in 45 minutes,” Baker said. This time, turkey and noodles will be a second option.
Baker estimated the Tuesday dinners bring an average 50 people to the post at 932 Graphic Arts Road between 4:00-8:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.