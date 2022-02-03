The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will become the first 911 center in the state to utilize a text message-based instruction and quality assurance service.
The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a year’s subscription to CueHit, a program offered by PowerDMS. LCECC director Roxanne Van Gundy said the service provides several benefits, such as passing along follow-up information to callers after they have hung up with 911.
“If somebody calls us and says, ‘Hey, my child is missing,’ and (when) we question them, a lot of times, they’re thinking of a lot of things during (the call),” she said. “So at the end of the call, what we could do is, we could utilize CueHit to send them a text message to say, ‘Remember, before the officer or deputy arrives, please get a current picture of your child, please have a description of what they were last seen wearing.’”
Van Gundy said there were 25 or 30 different types of calls she could foresee CueHit being used for. For example, with medical calls, CueHit could send a message reminding callers to gather their medications, turn on their outside lights and put their dogs away before emergency personnel arrives.
She also said that CueHit could be used in situations where there are many calls coming in at once and callers have to wait before a deputy can respond. CueHit could alert them when a deputy previously assigned to their call is diverted to another more urgent situation and provide useful information for use in the meantime.
CueHit can also send a follow-up message to 911 callers to provide a survey on how well they felt they were served.
“The benefit I see in that is, we can address any problems that come up more immediately with our citizens but also any positive comments that come through that text platform, we can have county IT loop those into the center,” Van Gundy said, “You’ve got folks that have been working 12-hour shifts for 2 1/2 years and I think that morale boost would really be worth implementing the system all on its own.”
The commissioners agreed to give the system a try for a year and then reevaluate how well it worked come 2023. The total amount for the year-long subscription is $5,500, which will come out of 911 funds and not from tax dollars.
The commission also approved the annual fee for LCECC’s call handling in the amount of $73,820 to be paid to the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council. That expense will be paid by 911 funds and not from tax dollars.
Van Gundy said the system provides access to the county’s 911 lines, text-to-911 and text-from–911 services and LCECC’s mapping system. It also allows other counties to provide additional support if Lyon County is overrun by a significant number of calls or if LCECC were to lose power.
“It has a lot of multifaceted things than just a call handling system,” Van Gundy said.
In other business, the commission also approved the payment of $725 for floodplain manager Sam Seeley to attend the Association for State Floodplain Managers National Conference in Orlando, Florida May 15-20. Conference attendance will help Seeley reach his required biannual continuing education threshold.
