Emporia High School girls soccer coach Oscar Macias explained the four pillars that make his program successful Tuesday afternoon during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Emporia.
Macias has been in Emporia for a “long, long time,” he said. He took a teaching job at Emporia High School 15 years ago and he’s been there ever since.
Over the years, he’s had the opportunity to build some great relationships with “some great students.”
“Wins and losses don’t define us as a team,” he said.
Instead, the team is defined by what Macias called the “four pillars.” He said the pillars are believing in yourself, having a positive attitude, mental toughness and love for each other.
“That’s what we talk and preach about every day,” he said.
Those pillars have helped the team overcome some adversity, with some season-ending injuries of three players this year.
“When teammates go down, all those pillars come into play,” Macias said, adding that the integrity of his team is what he wants to define them. “It’s made coaching so much fun this season.”
