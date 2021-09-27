Multiple units responded to reports of a structure fire at 2400 W. View Drive in Emporia Monday evening.
The fire was put out by the Emporia Fire Department and Americus Fire. The cause is still under investigation but seems to have originated in the garage.
Traffic is currently blocked on 24th Avenue between W. View Drive and W. View Terrace.
The Gazette will report updates as they become available.
