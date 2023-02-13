The Emporia High School boys swim team will have two relays at the Class 5-1A state swim meet.
The 200 free relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker and the 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Ian Navarro, Luthi and Walker qualified for state.
“I’m happy for them,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “The boys have worked hard on a lot of things to get to a point where they can have this opportunity. It's exciting, especially since there aren't any seniors on these relays because they'll be able to bring back this experience next year. It will be good for them.”
The meet will begin with the preliminary rounds on Friday, Feb. 17, which will take place at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.
