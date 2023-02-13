Logan-200freerelay

Logan Woydziak swims the 200 free relay at the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Feb. 9.

 Chris Walker/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys swim team will have two relays at the Class 5-1A state swim meet.

The 200 free relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi and Will Walker and the 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Ian Navarro, Luthi and Walker qualified for state.

