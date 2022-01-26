The Rotary Club of Emporia presented a check totaling more than $4,000 to Family Promise of the Flint Hills Tuesday afternoon.
The $4,113.13 check came from the money generated by ticket sales for the Rotary Club’s Grocery Grab at Good’s CashSaver, which was held on Nov. 20.
“One of the things that we wanted to do as a club was make a big difference in the community and we saw that opportunity with Family Promise,” said Rotary Club president Alex Mosakowski. “It’s a new organization filling the gap of helping families get back on their feet, so we as a club decided that that was where we were going to put our focus.”
Family Promise of the Flint Hills launched last September to combat homelessness and help families with children achieve sustainable independence.
Currently, the agency hosts families in local motels and hotels while providing warm meals, relevant educational resources and any other services or materials that can help them reach a level of sustainability. The average 30-day cost for a family is $1,800.
“This presentation means a lot to us, one, for the support of our agency; it’s really a blessing to have support from the Rotary Club,” said Jessica Corpening, executive director of Family Promise of the Flint Hills. “It’s also great financially because it can help us continue to provide shelter for families or other needs that families have.”
Corpening said the funds the agency receives not only pay for food and shelter, but also for other necessities such as childcare, transportation, prescription medication or the various other steps involved in establishing independence.
“We do have families that are starting to graduate our shelter program and they go into their own place,” she said. “We help them with application fees, first month’s rent, deposits, utility deposits.”
While Family Promise of the Flint Hills prefers to furnish homes with donated furniture and appliances, sometimes the organization is unable to secure those donations, so funds are also used toward that end as well.
But Corpening said that the Rotary Club’s support went beyond merely the financial.
“Family Promise, nationally, is known for their partnership with agencies and club groups,” she said. “We’re a two-person staff and there’s really only so much that two people can do, so we rely a lot on our volunteers and educating our groups to know what we’re doing. Then they educate other people about what we’re doing. I can put a post out and say, ‘We have a family in need of a queen-sized bed,’ and people see it and they share it with others.”
The Rotary Club’s ongoing contribution to Family Promise of the Flint Hills isn’t limited to the money raised from the Grocery Grab. Mosakowski said that all of the food left over from its regular Tuesday lunch meetings is donated to families in the program.
“We don’t have a place to have families, but we can donate our food, at least, to help feed them,” he said.
Corpening said that Family Promise of the Flint Hills is still looking for people to get involved. That can be through financial or material donations, but also through donations of certain skill sets.
“We’re actually looking to get some educational classes put in place for our families that provide education on basic life skills or basic financial skills,” she said. “Some people don’t know the process of, ‘Well, how do I rent a place?’ Some people have never had to do that on their own. …. ‘How can I be self-sufficient?’ A lot of that comes from experience from people in different places. It could be a retired bank person or a retired loan officer or a FACS teacher that wants to teach somebody how to cook.”
Those who are interested in getting involved with the Family Promise of the Flint Hills should give Corpening a call at her office at 620-208-7774.
“Anyone can find something to do within our agency or we can help them find something to do,” she said. “There’s always ways to give back.”
