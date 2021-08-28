In the days after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, local veterans were dealing with the constant barrage of information coming out of Central Asia.
Thursday’s attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, adding to a death toll that has surpassed 2,300 Americans since 2001.
“I’m not even sure how I feel about it right now,” said Sarah Johnson, a veteran of the US Navy and Student Veteran Adviser for Emporia State University’s Student Veterans Association. “You don’t get to take a break from it. [The news] is always there.”
Johnson was a junior in high school on Sept. 11, 2001. The terrorist attack is what inspired her to enlist in the military after she graduated.
“I served from 2002 - 2008 as a hospital corpsman,” she said.
Johnson never deployed to Afghanistan though she knows she was always supporting the “overall missions.”
“Maybe that’s why it’s easy for me to feel emotional about what’s happening,” she said. “We all worked so hard no matter our location or job.”
Houston Clearwater, a senior at ESU and president of the Student Veterans Association, was in second grade on Sept. 11, 2001. The images of the planes crashing into the Twin Towers stayed with him until he was old enough to enlist. Although they enlisted years apart, Johnson and Clearwater share a “deeper camaraderie” as members of the post-9/11 military.
“We tend to be really supportive of each other and check in with each other,” Johnson said.
For Johnson and Clearwater, watching the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan result in an almost immediate fall of the country has been difficult. Clearwater served four years in the army with a deployment to Korea. He has had friends who served in Afghanistan, lost their lives in Afghanistan.
“When they were talking about Kandahar falling, I have a buddy who was there,” Clearwater said. “I know he would not be happy to hear that [it fell.] ... We were in Afghanistan for too long; we should have pulled out years ago. But it’s so bad. There’s a sense of deflection from the top, like no one wants to admit they messed up, but you need to do your best to lead.”
Under the direction of then-President Donald Trump, the US and the Taliban signed peace agreement on Feb. 29, 2020 with provisions to include the withdrawal of all regular US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban also pledged to prevent al-Qaeda operations in areas of Taliban control. The Trump administration had agreed to an initial withdrawal date of May 1, 2021 if the Taliban kept its commitments, but under President Joe Biden withdrawals did not begin until May 1. Biden said withdrawals would be complete “before Sept. 11” before specifying Aug. 31 as the final deadline.
The official end date for a 20-year presence in Afghanistan.
The US confirmed its withdrawal from Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield on July 6. By Aug. 6 the Taliban had overtaken the capital of Nimroz province in Afghanistan. By Aug. 15, they were in Kabul.
“It feels like we left people hanging,” Johnson said of her fellow servicemen and women. “Many of us feel like there’s always more we could do and we didn’t get the chances to do it all the time.”
Clearwater agreed.
“I still see friends post pictures [from there] and I feel guilty that I’m not in it,” he said. “But I’m also glad I’m not. I’m sure the guys that were in Afghanistan would give absolutely anything to go right back right now and get it done the right way.”
‘We’re veterans first’
As the news from Afghanistan continued to unfold, Clearwater said he found himself hearing conversations about the events from civilians — those who had no real reference for what it’s like to serve. Even louder were those who said nothing at all.
On Aug. 20, Clearwater posted a letter to SVA’s Facebook page expressing his disappointed in the university’s silence when it came to Afghanistan. His girlfriend had received an email from Washburn University, addressed to all of its veterans, filled with resources that could be helpful if someone was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder or just needed support.
“I was really angry in that moment and going through a lot of emotions,” he said.
Clearwater said the lack of communication to ESU veterans was a failure on the part of the administration. The university did send a campus-wide email out on Aug. 23, though he was disappointed it took his anger to make it happen.
Johnson said it was a reminder of how veterans’ needs can be overlooked 11 months out of the year.
“It’s not really about us wanting recognition, but it is important that people consider veterans year-round, not just in November,” she said. “We have needs throughout the year. I feel as the student veteran adviser that they need to be considered on a regular basis; not just as an afterthought.”
Johnson having local resources and support is important to her, especially given difficulties many veterans have had with the VA.
She said she was concerned that the events in Afghanistan could trigger a rise in veteran suicide, numbers that were already climbing since the pandemic began. She said she “can’t think about” what things might look like in a week, let alone just a few days.
“I think if there were local resources that were actively shared with veterans, that could be huge,” she said.
Clearwater agreed it was important to reach out for help.
“If you need help, get help; reach out,” he said. “Reach out to SVA even if you’re not a student. We’re veterans first.”
Follow @esuvets on Facebook to reach the ESU Student Veterans Association.
If you are a veteran in crisis, you can call the Veteran’s Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255. You can also go online to www.veteranscrisisline.net. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is completely confidential.
