After 35 years, there will be a new “Voice of the Hornets” in the fall.
Greg Rahe has announced he will be leaving KVOE, effective July 21st.
Rahe has been a staple in the Emporia community since arriving in 1988. He has covered everything from youth sports to college sports, but he now feels it’s time for a change.
Rahe grew a passion for radio and sports broadcasting from a young age. Growing up in the Salina area, he can remember listening to Denny Matthews call Royals games on the radio while lying in bed during summer nights.
“I grew up in the mid-70s, and that’s when the Royals were starting to be really good for the first time,” Rahe said. “They were playing some exciting baseball and that’s where my desire to try and do something like that came from.”
Rahe said the only sport he played growing up was football and “was not a very good athlete.” But he always enjoyed being around players and coaches. He worked part-time in high school with KSAL in Salina before going on to obtain his associate’s degree from Colby Community College, where he worked for KXXX. It was at this stop that Rahe met Lee Firestone, one of his professors who would prove to be pivotal later in his career.
Rahe recalled the first time he went to a game and tried to call the game himself into a tape recorder. It did not go so well.
“I remember the first time I went to a game, took out a tape recorder and just tried to do the play-by-play, and oh boy,” Rahe said. “It almost went well enough to discourage someone from trying. But [Firestone] kept working with me and fortunately, that work paid off.”
Rahe then went on to Fort Hays State, where he received his Bachelor’s in Communications with an emphasis in radio, tv and film. He got his first full-time job out of college a year later at a brand-new station in Great Bend and was there for a year and a half before he heard from the station manager at KVOE: Firestone.
They were going to start broadcasting Emporia State athletics beginning with the 1988 football season. He has been here ever since, though he did not plan on being here for three and a half decades when he first arrived.
“When I took this job I told my girlfriend, who became my wife a year later, that this would be a good opportunity for me and I thought we would be here for maybe five years,” Rahe said. “My running joke for the longest time is my wife keeps asking me when five years is going to be up and when I made this decision, I told her the five years is up.”
As is often the case in the broadcasting business, the job requires a lot of work on nights and weekends. That requires a strong level of commitment in a marriage, and Rahe is grateful his wife never gave up on him.
“I’m kind of surprised I’m still married because a lot of people in my position have gone through a marriage or two,” Rahe said. “But my wife has been with me the whole way and has allowed me to do what I want to do. She’s been supportive and encouraging the whole time and there have been times when she was more positive about what I was doing than I was. You’re usually your own worst critic and if it weren’t for her, I don’t know if I would’ve been doing this job for as long as I have. She stayed with me and I am eternally grateful for her. She has been a blessing.”
Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins has been leading the program since 2007 and was the team’s quarterback from 1987-90. He has seen plenty of Rahe over the years and had high praise for him.
“Greg has had a big part in telling the story of Emporia State football,” Higgins said. “He was calling games when I played and is the only voice that a lot of people around here have ever heard call an Emporia State game. Greg is a true legend.”
While people listening remember what they hear on the air, Rahe said one of the things he will remember most is the relationships built away from the microphone.
“Whenever you talk to coaches and players when they’re ready to wrap up their career, the one thing they talk about is the time they spent with fellow teammates or players,” Rahe said. “Those are some of the things I’ll be able to take with me; being able to spend time away from a game situation and just talking with coaches and athletes and getting to know them a little bit.”
Rahe said he has yet to reflect back on his 35-year career. But he was grateful for all the opportunities he got to broadcast Emporia State in postseason play.
“I haven’t really sat down yet and thought about it, but it allowed me to do a lot of things that I wouldn’t have done otherwise,” Rahe said. ‘I’ve done a National Championship Game for virtually every sport at Emporia State that we broadcast. I’ve had the pleasure of doing a lot of ‘big games’ for the sports and you really appreciate it when you do get to do those games because you know they’re not going to happen all the time. There are very few places where you know you will get to do postseason play with at least one team almost every year, and Emporia State has been one of those places.”
Rahe was able to broadcast a few of those special games this year with the Hornet men’s basketball team in its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2007. Head coach Craig Doty appreciated how Rahe kept things positive even when they were struggling in his early years.
“The voice and service of Greg Rahe has been a staple of the Emporia community for over three decades,” Doty said. “It was fun to watch the interview process evolve as we grew our program from last in the MIAA when we arrived to a national tournament team in Greg’s last year announcing us. Greg understood what we were doing and embraced how we were building the program, and his on-air questions and responses reflected this.
“There’s not a lot of good things to talk about when a team loses 13 of its final 14 games like we did in our second year, but Greg found a way to stay positive. Things got easier when we had back-to-back 20-win seasons, and Greg continued to push the envelope in his interviews. Greg was a student of the game; he would often attend practices and pregame shoot around to get the inside scoop. He cared deeply and the quality of his work reflected this.”
Sometimes, when you are doing a job, you can fall into “going through the motions” with things you need to do every day. Rahe hopes he handled every interview over the years with the respect it deserved.
“I always looked at it as an opportunity where if somebody had a good game, regardless of what level it was, they got to talk to the media,” Rahe said. “But I never thought about it from of the perspective of what it means to that particular person to be interviewed by the media because sometimes when you’re doing the job, you’re just going through the motions. It’s a special deal for a lot of these kids and hopefully, I treated it with the respect that I should have now that I’m able to look back on things.”
What comes next for Rahe is still up in the air, though he will no longer be living in Emporia. He does know that he will be catching up on family time that he’s missed so much of over the years.
“I can’t understand why, but [my wife] wants to spend more time with me,” Rahe said. “Our son lives down in Florida and we would like to go down and visit him more than once or twice a year. They have two grandchildren for us and we’ve been missing out on a lot of fun times. So, we’d like to have the freedom to go down there and enjoy those times.”
Rahe said to enjoy each opportunity and make it about the athlete for people wanting to get into the business.
“Enjoy each and every opportunity,” Rahe said. “Be prepared and don’t be afraid to put in long hours or ask questions. Don’t make it about you. Make it about the game or the athlete and make sure you treat everybody with respect. For me, it’s always been I’m just the one who is getting the opportunity to share the story. I’ve been fortunate that there haven’t been too many games that I’ve been to over the last 35 years where I’ve had to pay admission. I’ve been able to get into games for free and then tell everybody what was going on at those games, and that’s something that’s pretty special in my mind.”
Rahe wants the people of Emporia to know he is thankful for embracing him and allowing him to share their stories. He is also able to say he lived his dream for three and a half decades.
“My time in Emporia has been enjoyable,” Rahe said. “I can say thank you to all the coaches, athletes and people who have supported me along the way. But probably more importantly, the people of Emporia who have embraced me and my family during this time and allowed me to be a part of their lives. A big thank you to Steve Sauder, Ron Thomas and all the management people I’ve worked for at KVOE, and all my current and former employees that have made my job so enjoyable.
“I look back at it and there’s been some highs and lows, as with any job. But you hear people mention the old adage of ‘living the dream.’ But I really have been able to live my dream of being a sports broadcaster for the last 35 years.”
Great story. Greg will be missed. I had the opportunity to work with him years ago at KVOE. Two corrections to the story thought. Firestone's first name is spelled Lea, not Lee. Secondly, Lea was not Greg's professor. Lea was a fellow broadcaster in Colby. I worked with Lea in Colby at KXXX.
