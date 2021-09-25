Ed Owens could write the book on what it’s like to rise through the ranks at the Emporia Police Department.
Owens took office as police chief in March after serving as interim for 15 months. He was hired as patrol officer in 1990, and two years later began the bike patrol. He was in the bike patrol until 2000, then became a narcotics officer. He was promoted to patrol sergeant, lieutenant and then to deputy chief in 2013.
“I’m very proud of attaining this goal,” he said. “It’s been a goal of mine since I started to be Chief of Police here. I think it says something about my commitment to this community — I absolutely love Emporia — to start a career here and end a career here would be a great accomplishment of mine.”
Transparency is a key area he is focusing on as police chief. Owens began sorting through the more than 200 policies that he intends to put online at the department’s website.
“It’s very important in today’s world to have good policies and keep up to date and current with rules, regulations and laws,” he said.
Owens said he is vetting those policies with the city and county attorney and intends to finish in a couple of months. Policies include rules and regulations, use of force, bias based policing, vehicle pursuits, and search and seizure.
Some other recent changes Owens has made to the department is the promotions of three longtime officers to the rank of captain last month.
Captain Lisa Hayes, Captain Scott Stormont and Captain Ray Mattas were all elevated to the rank during a ceremony on Aug. 6.
“I am super proud of these three,” Owens said during the ceremony. “It makes me proud to work here. I’ve been here 31 years and these guys put in a lot of time, they put in a lot of work here. I’m proud of their integrity, their leadership and what they’ve accomplished over the years.”
The promotions came with some shuffling within the department. Hayes, the longtime administrative sergeant that kept her in charge of the public presence for Emporia Police, now oversees the investigative division. Mattas has taken over Hayes’ former role as the Captain of Support Services and Stormont leads the patrol division.
Owens said another goal is to serve on the state board for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police.
“We’re one of the bigger departments in the state of Kansas and we haven’t had a voice,” he said. “We need to have a voice not only locally here, but statewide as well.”
Owens has been a member, but in order to be on the board, he will need to be elected. The board comes together quarterly to discuss trends and changes in law enforcement. For Owens, it is about making Emporia an even better place to live and work.
This includes encouraging staff to pursue their goals.
Officers are mandated for 40 hours of training per year including firearms proficiently, de-escalation, bias-based training and domestic violence.
But the job doesn’t come without its challenges, and the department has experienced challenges staying fully staffed. It is allotted 43 commissioned police officers and is now at 41 with a new hire.
Owens said the department is working on becoming fully staffed and is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus to be paid over two years. The department has five female officers and Spanish speaking officers as well.
“I am pleased with the diverse group we have here,” he said.
Owens has come a long way since doing overnights on bike patrol, rain or shine.
“I absolutely love this career, I really do,” he said. “I’m very passionate about it, and always have been. I think it is a noble profession. Do we make mistakes? Yes, we do; we’re human beings, too. You get out of your job what you put into it.”
