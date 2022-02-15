February is Black History Month and there have been many influential people of color who called Emporia and Lyon County home.
We are partnering with the Lyon County History Center this month to tell some of those stories. Is there someone you think we should feature? Email news@emporia.com and let us know.
Did you know the first Black student to play basketball on an integrated team in Kansas was from Emporia?
Paul James Terry was born Oct. 15, 1916, to Charles and Rossae Terry, and in the 1930s, he became the first Black student to play for the Emporia High School basketball team.
According to Emporia State University, Terry’s name already was well-known as an athlete at Emporia High School when Alfred Smith asked him if he’d like to play at EHS. As the first Black member of the EHS basketball team, Terry “routinely had faced racism and segregation issues. Restaurants refused to let him eat with the team. Occasionally, opposing team fans would trip him when he dribbled close to the sidelines, prompting referees to call him for traveling. In some cities, he was not even permitted to play.”
According to an Emporia Gazette article after Paul Terry’s death in 2005, during his senior year in 1934, he was not allowed to play in the state tournament, when Emporia High brought home the first-place trophy.
But, Paul Terry persisted and rose above the obstacles he encountered. After graduation, he went on to KSTC, where he played on several all-black intramural teams before receiving his degree.
He enlisted in the Army, served in the European Theater during World War II for two and a half years, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. Instead of the teaching career he had anticipated, he turned instead to the field of business. For more than 50 years, Terry was manager at Baird Dry Cleaners and continued on after ownership changed hands and became Spic ‘N Span Cleaners.
But according to the Lyon County History Center, Terry did not enjoy the spotlight.
“He worked with community leaders, city officials and school leaders to push for integration in schools, and to help ‘Blacks get fair and equal treatment in Emporia,’” they said.
Education was established early as a priority for Paul Terry and his siblings.
Paul’s sister, Joanna Terry Hayes, graduated in 1930 with a BSE from Kansas State Teachers College, which later became ESU. Brother Charles also received his BSE from KSTC.
Another brother, Kenneth, graduated from Tuskegee Flight School at Tuskegee University, Alabama, and became a member of the elite Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American military fighter and bomber pilots who fought during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Forces.
Emporian Paul Terry met his future wife, Odessa Bowser of Great Bend, as students at KSTC. Paul Terry received his Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1938, and Odessa received her BSE in 1939.
“They both went to school to become teachers, but they couldn’t get a job,” said Beverly Terry, the couple’s second-born child. In that earlier era, the Emporia school district did not hire African-American teachers.
Both Joanne and Charles Terry left Emporia to use their teaching degrees in Kansas City.
“They had to go to a Black school to teach,” Paul and Odessa Terry’s fourth child, Russell, explained. His parents could have done the same but chose instead to stay in Emporia and raise a family.
He served on several boards in the Emporia community. After his death, a scholarship was established in his name at Emporia State University, a basketball tournament named in his honor was held for a number of years and a large portrait of him still hangs in a hall at EHS.
Paul Terry’s high-school experiences also influenced Coach Alfred Smith’s son, Dean Smith, who was a young child during Terry’s time at EHS. Dean Smith became well-known both as a strong proponent of integration and as the legendary coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team.
In his autobiography, “A Coach’s Life: My 40 Years in College Basketball,” Dean Smith cited Paul Terry for his role in integrating high school sports in Kansas.
Still, none of the barriers Terry encountered deterred him or diminished his thirst for education. At his death, he was only about six credit hours away from a master’s degree, youngest daughter Nadine Terry said.
All of his children graduated from college. Five of them earned at least one degree from Emporia State while the remaining three took a different route, earning basketball scholarships to Hutchinson Junior College before going on to NCAA DI universities to gain their degrees.
First-born Norman Terry received a bachelor’s degree in education in 1968 from Kansas State Teachers College. Norman, who died in February 2019, received a master’s plus degree in art education from Wichita State University and taught for 36 years in Wichita public schools. He never missed a day of work, received the “Teacher of the Year Award” and retired in 2004. He then became an art consultant for the City of Wichita.
Beverly Terry, the couple’s second child, received a bachelor of arts in psychology and sociology from KSTC, also in 1968. As a social worker, she worked with severely and profoundly mentally disabled patients at the Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka before moving to California, where she was an executive recruiter for a placement agency in Orange County-Newport Beach. Beverly returned to Emporia after retiring.
A cousin, Marilyn Terry, also attended KSTC during the 1960s.
Barbara Terry-Campbell, the Terrys’ third child, received her bachelor’s degree in education from KSTC in 1969. She later earned a master’s in human development and family life and a doctorate in psychology from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She taught for five years and is assistant research professor at Juniper Gardens Children’s Project, operated by the University of Kansas in Kansas City, where she has worked for 40 years developing professional training for early childhood educators and paraprofessionals and creating strategies for early language and literacy skills, peer tutoring strategies for pre-school and early elementary students and academic intervention strategies and program monitoring.
Fourth-born Russell Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 1971 and a master’s in counselor education in 1973 from KSTC. He was a counselor and a paraprofessional in Topeka schools and returned to Emporia after retirement.
The three Terry children next in order — Martin, John and Charles — all received basketball scholarships at Hutchinson Junior College and, after receiving their associate’s degrees, went on to NCAA Division I schools to continue their educations.
Terry died March 25, 2005, at the age of 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.