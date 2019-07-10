It is tomato time! A great perk of summer is fresh-off-the-vine tomatoes and they are showing up at the Emporia Farmer’s Market and vegetable gardens all over.
The last few summers haven’t been the best for home-grown tomatoes, so this year is looking very, very good. I’ve already harvested a basket of cherry-type tomatoes (red pear, golden pear, Super Sweet 100s) and I’ve got a good dozen green tomatoes on the larger plants (Lemon Boy, Better Boy, Cherokee Purple).
There are all kinds of beautiful heirloom tomatoes available. You want one that feels heavy, has a bright color (not dull) and no bruises or black spots. There may be some discoloration in heirloom types, but as long as it goes along the cream-green-pink range you will probably do just fine ripening it in a sunny window a bit before you eat it.
Some heirlooms develop a few “cracks” around the stem end which may be brown or dark green. As long as you don’t see leaks or mold it should be okay. Sometimes the price of a fantastic Cherokee Purple is having to trim the top a little.
Sniff the stem end of the tomato. You should smell tomato with a capital T — try that in the grocery store in January!
The best part about getting tomatoes at the market is being able to talk to the grower. They can show you all the different kinds (Black Krim, Brandywine, Speckled Roma) and tell you what kinds of fertilizer and disease or pest prevention they used. Plus, these tomatos have travelled a few miles, not a few states, to get to you. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. at Seventh and Merchant in Emporia.
The first summer tomatoes in my house kind of go from vine to faucet to mouth. After a few days, I start making salads and what-not with raw tomatoes. It takes several weeks before I am willing to actually cook them. With luck, this year I’ll even can them!
A great tomato does deserve some enhancement. I hope you enjoy these recipes I grew up with. Let’s get cooking!
Tomato Sandwiches
4 slices rustic bread
1 large garlic clove, halved
1 large, ripe tomato
Extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Mayonnaise as needed
1 small white onion
Slice the onion very thinly; use a mandolin if you have one. Slice the tomato at least a quarter-inch thick; if it’s meaty go for a half-inch.
Toast the bread — I like using a multi-grain loaf of some kind, but any bread will do. The softer the bread, the soggier the sandwich.
Rub one side of each piece of toast with the cut side of the garlic. Lightly drizzle the same side with extra-virgin olive oil and spread a thin, thin coat of mayonnaise (I’m trying to watch the fats, you know).
Layer the sandwich with slices of tomato and onion. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. It does enhance the flavor but, you know, sodium.
Add the top slice and go to town. Yum!
There’s a thing in the South called a tomato pie. It is not a pizza. It is an actual, savory pie made from tomatoes. Just like it says. Paula Deen’s recipe is a classic; it ends up looking like a quiche, but it is NOT. It is the wonderful, delicious Tomato Pie. If you have time, a pate brise crust is perfect.
Tomato Pie
4 tomatoes, sliced
1/2 — 2/3 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1 (9-inch) deep dish pie shell
1 cup grated mozzarella
1 cup grated cheddar
1 cup mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pre-bake the pie shell for 10 minutes and remove to cool.
Wash and stem the tomatoes, peel them if you like. Slice and place in a colander in the sink in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to drain for 10 minutes.
Alternatively, you can place them on a cookie rack above a roaster pan to catch the juice. This is called “sweating” and isn’t entirely necessary if you don’t want to add the salt. Instead, lay the slices on layers of paper towels, flipping after five minutes to clean towels to draw some of the moisture out.
Layer the tomato slices, basil and onion in the pie shell. Season with salt and pepper (Here, I just season with pepper because the tomatoes have already been salted once – RM).
Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise together (using low-fat is okay but fat-free will not work. You could also use sour cream or Greek (thick) yogurt). Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
To serve, cut into slices and serve warm, perhaps with toasted bread or a fruit salad. I won’t say a cold slice of this on a hot day isn’t good.
