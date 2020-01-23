Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.