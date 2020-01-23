The first sunny day off, I just sat in the window, staring at the south lawn and soaking it all up.
The second sunny day off I needed a road trip, and there was a new-to-us restaurant to try in Lawrence, so off Andy and I went.
Lark A Fare is chic, part of the new Marriott smack dab in the center of the Mass Street entertainment and shopping area. One block off Mass, mere yards from the art center and about five blocks west from the budding warehouse/arts district, this industrial-styled, yet warm restaurant has a wonderful menu and extravagant drinks menu.
Starting brunch with a Bumble Bee Fizz (me) and a Peach-Habanero Mimosa (Andy), we settled in for some “bennys.” This is slang for something like an Eggs Benedict, but not entirely.
For instance, Andy had Fried Chicken Benny, fried chicken served on a beautiful, handmade biscuit, sliced and toasted, with hollandaise and two poached eggs.
I had the Fried Catfish Benny, same story, but with a honey-butter cornbread on the bottom. Both meals came with a rich chipotle remoulade and tasty arugula salad, tossed with sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and a light dressing.
The meal was fantastic, reasonably priced and our waitstaffer kept the water pitcher full.
So, this is what really inspired me about this meal, aside from the composition: it was the cornbread. I realize that I have become complacent, perhaps even disenchanted with cornbread lately. That’s just not right, especially when it goes so well with greens, chili or fried catfish.
Here are a few recipes to revive your cornbread experience! Let’s get cooking.
V V V
Happy Honey Cornbread
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup honey
1 cup heavy cream
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease an 8- or 9-inch square or round baking pan.
Whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar and baking powder. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients.
Add the oil, honey, cream and eggs; whisk just until combined. Pour batter into prepared baking pan.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of pan comes out clean.
Serve with softened sweet butter and extra honey for drizzling.
V V V
Healthier Happy Honey Cornbread
1 cup buttermilk
2/3 cup honey
2 large eggs
4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Preheat oven to 375 degrees, place rack on the center of the oven for best results.
Grease an 8- or 9-inch round or square pan with cooking spray.
Whisk together buttermilk, honey, eggs and butter until honey is fully incorporated.
In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients.
Pour wet ingredients into dry and mix thoroughly. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. Cool in pan for 5 minutes
V V V
Lagniappe
Don’t forget this weekend is the Plumb Place benefit 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Emporia Recreation Center. Grab some chili (maybe even some cornbread!) and support Emporia’s women’s shelter. Only $5.
Friday is the deadline to order bierocks from St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong City. They will be ready in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 and proceeds support the building of a new Parish Hall. Facebook or 620-273-6111.
