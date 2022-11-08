Emporia Spanish Speakers is earning statewide recognition — receiving a partnership grant and magazine feature with two state organizations.
Emporia Spanish Speakers, which strives to “broaden understanding and tolerance of diverse communities by expanding one’s knowledge of language and culture,” was recently awarded $25,000 through the Kansas Health Foundation Building Power and Equity Partnership.
“It’s a little bit different than a normal grant in the sense that it is a partnership and you have to be invited in to apply,” Founder and Director LeLan Dains explained. “We met with the group, explained the work that we do and how those funds can be useful to our organization and the community here and they agreed and awarded us the $25,000.”
Dains said the funds are completely unrestricted, so Emporia Spanish Speakers can use the funds in any way they can think of to serve their mission of expanding people’s knowledge of the Spanish language and culture.
“We’re really excited about the things to come in 2023,” he said.
Dains said the money will go towards continuing programming, as well as adding in some new programming.
“The Los Puentes youth program, we’d like to see that return in the spring and potentially offer it more times throughout the year because the people that have participated in that in the past would like to see more opportunities there,” Dains said. “[The] adult program, Se Habla Español, we have some ideas for how to expand the programming around that and teaching people introductory, functional Spanish.”
Dains said he is also looking to dive into more learning opportunities to teach members about Hispanic culture, by partnering with local organizations like Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, bringing in more Latinx performing arts and promoting more community conversations, like the Community Conversation in August which brought together Latinx leaders and other community members.
“We want to continue community conversation-style events where we open dialogue and try to get to the heart of what is needed, what work needs to be done to continue bridging gaps between our Hispanic community and the rest of the community — and whatever else we can dream up,” he said.
Emporia Spanish Speakers will also be the featured cover story of the next issue of “The Journal,” a publication produced by the Kansas Leadership Center. The Kansas Leadership Center will be hosting a luncheon in Emporia on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from noon - 1:30 p.m. at The Next Level, the bar above Casa Ramos. Those wishing to attend can receive a copy of the magazine and lunch for a suggested donation of $20 and join in the conversation.
The feature story and event will dive into the question Emporia Spanish Speakers is attempting to answer “Can a city be bilingual — can it adopt two languages?”
Dains said to be recognized by these two statewide agencies shows that many people are interested in having that conversation, and bridging the gaps between the two communities.
“To have the work that we’re doing recognized on that level is really humbling, very honoring and very rewarding,” Dains said. “I won’t say that we’ve got it all figured out but we’re at least trying to do some things and those things seem to be working and people are taking notice so hopefully it inspires other communities to do much of the same.”
For more information on Emporia Spanish Speakers, visit them online at emporiaspanishspeakers.com, sign up for their newsletter or find them on social media. Emporia Spanish Speakers will meet next for their end-of-year potluck at The Station on Dec. 4 from 6 - 8 p.m.
