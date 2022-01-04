A fire hydrant break along a well-traveled Emporia road could affect afternoon and evening drivers.
The hydrant began flowing on its own in the 2 p.m. hour at West Sixth Avenue and State Street. City Public Works Director Dean Grant was unaware of the problem until The Gazette contacted him.
The good news for drivers is that the break occurred with the temperature at 50 degrees. But the overnight low is expected to be 19, so the water could turn into an icy hazard.
