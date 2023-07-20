Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission has approved publishing the 2024 budget and its intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate.

After weeks of budget discussions, the commission approved the measure at its meeting Thursday morning. The revenue-neutral rate, which was set at 49.236 this year, is “tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year.” However, to fully fund its $40.3 million budget, the county is looking at a maximum of 57.783 mills.

