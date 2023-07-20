The Lyon County Commission has approved publishing the 2024 budget and its intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate.
After weeks of budget discussions, the commission approved the measure at its meeting Thursday morning. The revenue-neutral rate, which was set at 49.236 this year, is “tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year.” However, to fully fund its $40.3 million budget, the county is looking at a maximum of 57.783 mills.
While the county commission can no longer increase the mill levy above 57.783 mills, it can still reduce the levy before the public hearing.
The commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. in commission chambers to discuss the revenue-neutral rate and budget. The public is welcome to attend and voice concerns.
In further business, the commission approved the purchase of 43 desktop computers for $36,236.13 from CDWG as part of its annual rotation.
IT Director Chuck Boyce said since the county started the annual rotation of computers, the county has not seen downtime of devices as it used to when the policy was to use the computers until they broke. Computers that will be cycled out will be kept for spare or wiped and put up for sale for employees.
Community Corrections Director Steve Willis presented commissioners with the 2023 final budget reports for adult and juvenile KDOC budgets.
Willis said the budget required line item approval to move $8,200 from last year’s budget to help cover the costs of quality training for staff. On the adult side, Willis said community corrections currently had a 76% success rate, meaning 76% of those that came to community corrections were able to avoid serving time.
On the juvenile side, Willis said the success rates were just as good, with a 71% school attendance rate and multiple children completing behavioral health programs.
The commission approved the adult budget adjustment as well as both the adult, juvenile and reinvestment final workbook and year-end reports.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of a new small transit composite bus for LCAT from Midwest Transit Equipment in the amount of $91,574. The Kansas Department of Transportation will reimburse the county for 90% of the amount, leaving the county responsible for $9,157.40.
