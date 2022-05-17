Allergy season. Nice.
The oak trees this year obviously thought I was having too much fun outside and dumped pollen like a winter snowstorm this year, leading to a sinus infection, which I promptly “shared” with Andrew (my sweetheart, who loves me regardless).
Therefore, the last two weeks at our house have not resulted in any particularly fantastic cooking. We have been doing the bare bones on everything, in between the sneezing and coughing. And I do mean bare bones.
Bone broth! I wrote about this back in 2019, and I have not stopped using it. Andy and I have been cycling through beef stew, pork noodles, chicken and noodles and — of course — chicken and dumplings. I think we’ve been through 10 pods of garlic and four pounds of onions in the last 10 days trying to cure ourselves.
Bone broth is a mineral-rich infusion made by boiling raw bones with vegetables, herbs and spices. You can boil leftover bones with bits of meat on them to make tasty broth (hello, roasted chicken carcass). However, there is more nutrition and marrow in raw bones.
We’ve been making cups of hot broth with added onion, garlic and bits of meat picked off the leftover pork chops or chicken thighs to get some steam up our noses and protein, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic goodness in our systems.
Bone broth is higher in the amino acids glycine and proline, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and collagen — all building blocks of our bodies. Drink it straight, use it to make ramen noodles, or use it to make a big pot of soup. Let’s get cooking!
BASIC BONE BROTH
2 pounds of bones
1 gallon water
2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 onion
2 carrots
2 stalks of celery
1 Tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon peppercorns
1 bunch parsley
2 cloves garlic
Herbs and spices to taste
For a richer flavor, especially with four-legged animal bones, roast the bones at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Put the bones in a large stock pot, add water and apple cider vinegar. Let them sit 30 minutes while the acid in the vinegar gets to work on the calcium.
Roughly chop the vegetables and add them to the pot along with the desired seasonings, except parsley and garlic. (Don’t like parsley? Don’t use it. No peppercorns? Add some ground pepper. Love ginger? Toss in a half-inch piece.)
Bring the broth to a rolling boil, then reduce to simmer, about two hours. Don’t cover the pot because you’re condensing the flavors. The house will smell really good and all your neighbors will be jealous.
Check the broth every half hour and skim off any foam the rises to the top. After two hours, add the parsley and garlic cloves. Simmer another 20 - 30 minutes, skim again if needed, then strain into a large container to cool. (I like to strain it into two smaller pots so it cools faster.)
Seal in an airtight, non-reactive container and refrigerate for a week, or freeze for up to six months.
SIMPLE BONE BROTH CHICKEN AND RICE
1 cup cooked rice
2 cups bone broth
1 egg
1/2 cup cooked chicken, chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
1 green onion, chopped
Bring the broth to a boil in a saucepan. Crack the egg into a small dish and whisk it.
Add the chicken and garlic to the broth and stir. Let that cook about a minute, then add the rice. Cook until heated through and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as desired.
With the soup on a high simmer, add the whisked egg and stir until it has cooked through, about a minute.
Pour into a bowl, garnish with green onions (and a dash of Tabasco sauce) and enjoy!
