The City of Emporia has found its next city manager.
The city commission approved an employment agreement with Trey Cocking to replace outgoing city manager Mark McAnarney Wednesday evening, with Cocking to officially take over the role Dec. 7.
“We felt we had a really smooth process,” said Mayor Rob Gilligan. “Our special projects coordinator and our consultants brought us a great field of candidates who were interested in the opportunity in Emporia. The city commission did a lot of work to work through those, to have some great conversations and to really find the next executive leader for our organization that we felt could take our community in the direction we hope to see it go.”
Cocking currently serves as the Deputy Director of the League of Kansas Municipalities. He was the city manager for Atchison from 2009-2017 and the city administrator for Cherryvale 2006-2009.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from Washburn University in 2002 and a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University in 2004. He is originally from Derby.
Cocking said that his experience in Atchison – which shares a lot in common with Emporia – has prepared him for the work he will do starting in December.
“Atchison is an industrial city similar to Emporia, it’s a college city similar to Emporia,” he said. “Eight years, I think we did a lot of good in Atchison. … I think the progress we made there was incredible in eight years.”
He said he has known McAnarney for some time as they are both a part of the Kansas Association of City/County Management and the two spent time together talking about the job and how things have been going in Emporia.
“There are incredible things going on here, especially a city this size,” he said. “ … It’s a very stable organization. I think if I did my math right I’ll have been the sixth city manager since 1962. In this profession, that says a lot about a community.”
Gilligan said Cocking’s professional background was what made him stick out as the best candidate.
“He’s got great experience in community leadership, he’s got great experience at the state level with his time with the League of Municipalities and we think he’ll be a great follow-on for the work that Mark has done in leading our community for so long,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.