A winter weather advisory is creeping south across northern Kansas. But as of Tuesday morning, Emporia wasn’t in it yet.
The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory map for Wednesday includes locations north and east of Concordia. Freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow are possible in those areas.
But now, snow is completely out of the picture for the entire Emporia area. Yet rain is expected; a projection in Wichita calls for 0.25-0.5 inches by Wednesday night.
The overnight low should be above freezing at 38 degrees. Thunderstorms even are possible Wednesday afternoon before the storm system moves away.
But we’re not likely to match Monday’s 60-degree high at Emporia Municipal Airport and 57 in Cottonwood Falls for the rest of the week. Highs will cool to 52 Tuesday and Wednesday, with 40s after that.
A better chance for snow in Emporia is looming Saturday. But the odds of any precipitation are only 20% at this point.
Tuesday marks the anniversary of a foot-high snowfall in Wellington in 1987.
