Snow projection - 1.17.23

This map shows snowfall projections for Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is drawn well north of Emporia.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

A winter weather advisory is creeping south across northern Kansas. But as of Tuesday morning, Emporia wasn’t in it yet.

The National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory map for Wednesday includes locations north and east of Concordia. Freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow are possible in those areas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.