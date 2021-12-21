Maybe it’s the turnpike. Maybe there’s a secret formula to the asphalt.
Whatever the reason, a new ranking finds Kansas has the best roads of any state in the country.
ConsumerAffairs.com, which is not affiliated with any government agency, made that decision based on a mix of government data and driver surveys. It also reported Kansas has spent more money on its roads in recent years.
The Federal Highway Administration keeps track of how much pavement is considered in poor and rough condition. In Kansas, only 1% of rural roads and 9% of urban roads fit that description.
The Consumer Affairs site also emailed people across the country, asking for a 1-10 rating of roads with one meaning “terrible” and 10 meaning “excellent.” The Kansas score was 8.3; only Alaska and North Dakota scored higher.
The worst roads in the U.S. belong to Rhode Island, Hawaii and Wisconsin, the ranking shows. The top roads after Kansas are in Alabama and North Dakota.
