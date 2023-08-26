If it weren’t for Emporia State, there’s a chance that Ross Bjork would have never started working in college athletics.
Bjork, who has been the Athletic Director at Texas A&M since 2019, attended Emporia State and is a 1995 graduate of the school. A Dodge City native, Bjork came here to play on the football team.
That’s when the seed was planted for him to pursue college athletics.
Sports were a big thing for Bjork growing up. He played every sport he could and noted that Dodge City “was a place where you just played sports.” Dodge City is a town where everyone knows each other, but it is also big enough to where there is a lot of competition.
Bjork had an idea he wanted to work in sports, but did not know anything about the industry. A first generation college graduate, football provided a way for him to further pursue his education.
Emporia State’s head coach at the time, the late Larry Kramer, liked what he saw out of Bjork at Dodge City Senior High School and gave him a scholarship to play football. He was the Hornets’ starting fullback for two years, and that position was an essential part of Kramer’s I-formation offense.
“I guess I was a tough enough young guy to catch his eye because he liked how I played,” Bjork said. “I remember the first game I had at Emporia State. He grabbed me by the face mask and I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy, what did I do wrong?’ And he was like, ‘Bjork, I really like you. You’re a tough son of a gun.’ And that’s what it took to play for him.”
But while he was in uniform, another person got Bjork’s attention: Dr. Bill Quayle, who was Emporia State’s athletic director at the time. He started to watch how he worked from afar and learned more about what his responsibilities were.
“I would watch him operate and have conversations with him every now and then,” Bjork said. “That’s when I thought being an athletic director would be pretty cool. So, I just kind of studied what he did. But without playing football at Emporia State, I’m not sure I would’ve had that exposure.”
Bjork shared the story of how he singled out Quayle at a luncheon when asked what he wanted to do after college.
“I remember I got named as a Player of the Week after one game and we had the quarterback club luncheon the Monday after the game,” Bjork said. “There were several players up there and we were asked what we wanted to do when we graduated. I remember Bill Quayle was in the audience and I saw him and said, ‘I want his job.’ Everybody was kind of laughing and I said, ‘I don’t want his job now. Obviously, he’s doing a great job. But someday, I want to be an AD.’”
But Bjork had no idea how to get to that point. He knew he needed to build his resume heading into his senior year and thought working in Minor League Baseball would be a good way to gain experience. So, he sent resumes to about 200 teams and got one positive response from the Albuquerque Dukes. Then he used what he learned there back in Emporia as a senior.
“I went out there for the summer and just learned a bunch of things about business, ticket sales and fan experience,” Bjork said. “Then I came back my senior year at Emporia State and after I was done playing, I volunteered in the marketing and fundraising office of the athletic department. It was a two-person shop at the time and I sold game programs and advertising for the NCAA Track and Field Championship, so I think that just helped get my resume going.”
After graduating with a bachelor’s in recreation administration and a minor in business marketing (with no sport management major at ESU at the time, Bjork says that was his way of combining sports and business), he then received his master’s in athletic administration from Western Illinois in 1996.
Bjork said his first big break came when he landed a position at Western Kentucky as an Assistant Development Coordinator, which got him exposed to a Division I athletic department. Then his old football coach at Emporia State helped him with his next move a year later.
“Coach Kramer actually helped me get a job at The University of Missouri in the spring of 1997,” Bjork said. “He knew the Associate AD for Development as they worked together at Kansas State. I saw the opening and I called Coach Kramer and he put it in a good word for me.
“The guy who hired me thought, ‘If this kid played for Coach Kramer, he’s tough and disciplined and he’s going to be a no-nonsense kind of guy. So again, my path goes back to Emporia State helping pave the way. Without Coach Kramer making that call, I probably wouldn’t be working in big time athletics.”
Bjork was at Missouri from 1997-2003, where he served as Athletic Development Officer and Assistant Athletic Director for Development. It was here where he met his wife, Sonya, in January of 1999.
“Luckily, she was a fan of the Missouri sports teams,” Bjork said. “So, she had been to a lot of games and had a lot of friends that were around the Missouri athletic department. It was a neat connection and she’s followed me ever since.”
The Missouri stint is also where Bjork felt he truly belonged in the industry, thanks in large part to Athletic Director Mike Alden.
“He had been there since the summer of 1998 and I had spent five years with him at that point in time, and he did such a good job of exposing us to all kinds of opportunities that we frankly weren’t ready for,” Bjork said. “But he was like ‘If you want to be an AD, I’m going to put you in the room.’ So, I was in the room when we made coaching decisions, getting buildings built. Whatever the projects might have been, he exposed us to that. I was 29 or 30 years old and that’s when I thought I was ready to take on more responsibility.”
Bjork then went onto The University of Miami for two years as the Associate Athletic Director for External Operations before moving onto UCLA in 2005, where he spent five years as Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations.
He felt like his career went to another level with the Bruins.
“Having a chance to work for a guy like (UCLA Athletic Director) Dan Guerrero I think put me on a different plane within the industry,” Bjork said. “I got exposure to more people and networking. People in the business started recognizing what we were doing at UCLA and they found out I was working on things, and your name just gets more established and you build a reputation.”
Bjork felt he was ready to lead a department in 2008, when he interviewed for his first AD position at age 35. He faced many rejections, and that led to some discouragement at times. But he is grateful things worked out the way they did.
“I got turned down six times when I started interviewing, so you’re thinking you’re not going to get [an AD position] and maybe your window is not as open as you thought,” Bjork said. “But you just have to persevere and things all happen for a reason. I know that if I got one of those six jobs, I probably wouldn’t be at a place like Texas A&M.”
His first opportunity to lead a program came where his journey started: back at Western Kentucky. Bjork met President Gary Ransdell, who was hired as he was leaving in 1997. They met briefly before Bjork left and then had a fateful encounter years later while both were on a business trip.
“I actually ran into him again at an Atlanta hotel in about 2004,” Bjork said. “We both happened to be there on business and we reconnected and stayed in touch.
“When his AD job came open in 2010, he called me right away and said he wanted to put me in the process. There were also a lot of people in the athletic department who knew me from when I was there in 1997. That was a neat experience and I really appreciated how they welcomed me back, even though I was still a young guy when I got the AD job.”
Bjork was the youngest athletic director among all 120 NCAA FBS schools when hired. He stayed at Western Kentucky for two years before taking the head position with The University of Mississippi. He stayed in Oxford for seven years before arriving at Texas A&M in 2019. It wasn’t a change he was seeking, but it was something that he couldn’t pass up when presented with the opportunity.
“There was a lot of turnover in the spring of 2019 in terms of ADs in the SEC,” Bjork said. “The AD at LSU left, so the AD at Texas A&M, Scott Woodward, got the LSU job. I had no intention of pursuing the A&M job. They called me to ask if I would be interested. Then I just thought about all the times I’ve been there over the years. I knew how passionate the fans are, the 12th Man and all the traditions. So, it was really a no-brainer to come here and our family has loved it.”
Bjork has two boys, Payton and Paxton. He felt moving to Texas would be a great move for them as well.
“Our boys are thriving and I looked at it as a family move as much as anything,” Bjork said. “To have them go to school and play high school sports in Texas and just the things they would get exposed to here, I thought it would be a great thing for their future as well.”
When it comes to balancing the high demands of the job with being a husband and father, Bjork said the key is to prioritize what is important at any given moment.
“I think the key is you have to prioritize,” Bjork said. “There’s going to be times when you’re out of town and not able to be with your family. But when I’m in town and my kids have an event, I’m going to make sure I’m there. My one son plays high school football and I didn’t miss any of his games the last two years and I won’t miss any for his senior year this year. There is a sacrifice, but the rewards are tremendous and our family’s been blessed to be around athletics. I am also blessed to have an amazing wife and all of her support.”
Being an athletic director means you are the public face for the entire university when it comes to athletics. But Bjork knows he can’t do any of this by himself, and credits the culture and his employees to their success.
“I really believe my main job is to make sure we have the right people leading our different units,” Bjork said. “Then the other thing that goes with that is culture. Excellence is one of our core values, so making sure we have the right people and then making sure that I’m around and visible are important things.
“I don’t call myself a micro manager by any means, but I want the micro information so I can be informed and help drive change when I need to. But we have 290 people in our department and I need to empower them to do their jobs. I think by driving the everyday culture and making sure that things are at a high level, then the expectation will be there and our people will live up to that.”
While the student-athlete is supposed to be the main focus of college athletics, it seems that other things have become more important these days. Realignment has been running rampant at the Division I level and while Bjork is grateful Texas A&M is where they are in the SEC, he does hope that the storm calms down a bit.
“What I tell people is we are blessed to be in the SEC,” Bjork said. “That was a monumental decision back in 2011 that the leaders at Texas A&M and the SEC made. We’re fortunate from that standpoint that we’re in a stable environment and whatever the equation shakes out to be, we’re going to be on the right side of it. But at some point in time we need to get to a legally defensible model as an industry. Whatever that model is, it needs to be legal and it needs to be defensible because until then, there’s going to be continued chaos.”
While the business side of things can be hectic, Bjork knows that the student-athlete is and needs to be the primary focus.
“It does get disconcerting in terms of what the future is going to be,” Bjork said. But at the end of the day, we’re going to play games, we’re going to have college sports and we have to be okay with being uncomfortable. What I tell people is we may not like it, but we have to go through it as leaders. That way we can all support our athletes and do what we’re supposed to do, which is win games, graduate our kids and deploy leaders out into the world.”
Whatever the future holds, Bjork is grateful for his journey so far. It all ties back to Emporia State and he continues to be involved with the university today. He was honored by Emporia State with the 2017 distinguished alumni award and currently serves on the ESU Foundation Board of Trustees.
While he hasn’t been back to take in a game at Welch Stadium in quite some time, Bjork is glad to give back as much as he can.
“I want to stay connected and be able to give back,” Bjork said. “I guess being in college athletics was an expertise that they wanted on the foundation board, so they asked me to be on it and I said yes. I think we all have an obligation to give back to our alma maters and there’s a lot that’s been given to me. So, I definitely enjoy being involved.”
