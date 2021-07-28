Thomas J. Staggs, 59, of Hartford pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty at the Lyon County District Court on Wednesday.
Staggs appeared for a pretrial hearing at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Douglas Jones with attorney Michael Glamann.
Staggs was charged on May 28 with 14 counts of animal cruelty. The state has recently increased the charges to include three additional counts.
Rhonda and Thomas Staggs were arrested and confined at Lyon County Detention Center in May after Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Animal Control responded to their 303 E. Grand Ave. residence to serve an order issued by Hartford Municipal Court.
On May 26, deputies responded to the Staggs’ home, where he was hiding from police, and Rhonda Staggs was uncooperative with removing the dogs from the home, according to court documents. Inside, deputies found both dogs and wolfdogs in rooms completely covered with feces and urine. The wolfdogs were underweight and needed immediate care because of the conditions both indoors and outdoors, being left in sewage with urine and feces outside in their cages.
All of the dogs were rescued by the Guardians of the Wolves — a non-profit animal rescue founded with a mission to educate, promote responsible stewardship and rescue wolves and wolfdogs. In all, 17 dogs were removed, including 14 wolfdogs.
Lori Wynn, president of the Guardians of the Wolves, said the puppies are doing well and the adults are coming along. All of them are receiving vet care and have been spayed or neutered. Many of them are heartworm positive. One wolfdog, Bear, had to be euthanized. Bear lived inside in a cage, Wynn said.
Wynn said he had such a serious case of heartworm that his lungs collapsed and parvo to the point where his intestines turned white. They also suspected he might have rabies, so a full blown rabies quarantine was also implemented.
“Bear didn’t need to die because he had heartworm for two or three years,” she said.
Wynn said heartworm is a preventable condition.
“Heartworm is painful and hard to get rid of,” she said. “That’s just straight neglect. Besides the cruelty that went on, it's such a neglectful situation.”
Wynn was also there the day the wolfdogs were rescued. Many of the females suffered from being overbred and have undergone hysterectomies.
“I personally have been involved with animals my whole life, and been in rescue many, many years,” She said. “We’ve never seen a case where we had to do hysterectomies because of animals being overbred.”
Staggs will appear at the Lyon County District Court again on August 27 at 2 p.m. for a pretrial hearing. Rhonda Staggs will appear in court for a pretrial hearing August 2 at 8:30.
