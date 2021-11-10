The Lyon County Commission approved a quote to equip two new Lyon County Sheriff’s trucks with the appropriate vehicle parts Wednesday morning.
Undersheriff John Koelsch explained that the total quote for both vehicles was $26,304.12 to be paid to Traffic Control Services Inc. out of Wichita.
In other business, the commission approved a request from county engineer Chip Woods and Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants to sign the project manual for the deck replacement project on the Road Z bridge (FAS Bridge 50) near the APAC quarry.
On Oct. 14. the commission approved a request from Boettcher and assistant county engineer Jim Brull to accept a bid for A.M. Cohron and Son Inc. to complete the project.
The total cost of the project is $615,202.52, which is about $12,000 above the engineer’s estimate due to increased material costs. However, the county has entered a cost-share agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation, which will reimburse up to $398,744 on the project.
The project is slated to begin on Jan. 15, 2022, at the latest, although the goal currently is to start in mid-December. The contract is for 80 working days.
The commission also approved the posting of updated weight limits on nine Lyon County bridges. The bridge limits had changed due to a shift in the formula used to rate the bridges. The new signs will be funded by federal dollars.
