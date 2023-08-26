The Emporia High School volleyball team began its season with a strong showing at a tournament in Newton on Saturday.
The Lady Spartans went 4-1 to take first place in the six-team event.
“We faced some pretty good competition and I’m happy with how we played today overall,” head coach Ping Wang said.
Emporia began the day playing Andale, which they beat 25-16, 25-10. They then played Wichita Southeast and won 25-21, 25-9.
Maize took the Lady Spartans to three sets and won the opener, 22-25. But Emporia was able to bounce back and win two in a row, 25-19 and 25-21 to record its third straight match victory. Wang was glad to see the girls bounce back after losing the first set.
“They had to fight through that one and it was good to see them not give up,” Wang said. “They were all pretty close and we just fought for every single point.”
Emporia fell to host Newton 14-25, 22-25 before taking down Garden City 25-20, 25-19 to conclude the day. Wang thinks the crowd may have gotten to the girls in the Newton match, but the experience could bode well for them later in the season.
“We had a long break between the second and third matches and then another break before we played Newton, but that’s not an excuse,” Wang said. “They had a pretty big crowd and I think that got into their heads a little bit. But it was good to see that because they’re going to face that throughout the season.”
Emporia will host a quad for their home opener on Thursday, Aug. 31 with Topeka High, Topeka West and Junction City beginning at 5 p.m.
