The Emporia Gazette
GREAT BEND – The Emporia High volleyball team returned from a week off with a 1-1 record against Great Bend and Hillsboro on Thursday.
The Spartans opened the afternoon with a close, three-set loss to Great Bend 28-26, 9-25, 25-13. They subsequently swept Hillsboro 25-21, 25-19.
Emporia is now 22-5 and has another extended break before hosting its home tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16.
