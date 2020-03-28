“United We Stand, Divided We 'die'” is adapted from our great patriot's song “Liberty,” which patriots sang in 1768.
This quote has a longer history than that, as it is attributed to Aesop's Fables from Greece.
I visualize the enemy coming from the West to destroy us in 1941.
I think about those who stood on our Navy ships' burning bridges to man the guns against those who would inflict a sucker punch on the US for the primary purpose of destroying our spirit. Some civilians even got their guns out and started shooting at the enemy airplanes.
We then stood and delivered; when few thought that we had the will or the power. We lost against the enemy numerous times at first, but in the spirit of President Abraham Lincoln at the start of the Civil War, we fought the good fight, we UNITED and we won!
I know history.
In the time of Pearl Harbor, one might have pointed out all the errors that FDR (President Roosevelt) and others had made before the sucker punch at Pearl Harbor; but if they had, one may well have been tarred and feathered for good cause.
We were in a war, and we had to be UNITED.
Therefore, I will not find fault. I will stand with my Union kin for the good of the Union. Let all men who love freedom unite in our Union. Take patriot Patrick Henry's important quotes to heart. Such quotes as, “Unite liberality with just frugality; and never let your door be closed to the voice of suffering humanity,” or “Fear is the passion of slaves."
From this date forward I will refrain from writing any political opinion other than that of “United We stand: Divided We 'Die'” in memory of our Founding Father John Dickinson in his pre-Revolutionary War inspirational and brave songs. And I pray that Patrick Henry's spirit and his quotes are remembered.
From this date forward, and until we are done with this war on the invaders from the West, I will find no fault in my writing toward our leaders. I will stand with my kin for the Union, and only for the Union's cause. My writing is now in quarantine with regard to political issues, other than supporting our Union.
God save us and our liberty and our nation.
Amen! When the dust settles.............
