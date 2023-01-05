Thursday marked the last meeting for former Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs.
County employees and community members celebrated Briggs’ retirement at a reception Thursday afternoon at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Briggs, who has served on the commission for four terms since he started in 2007, said being a commissioner has been a great experience.
“I would have been probably the last person that I thought would have done something like this and I kind of kicked and screamed for a while about it, but boy, the people you meet, the friends you make, I would have never met a lot of these people if I wouldn’t have been put in this position,” Briggs said. “And I will have those friendships for life. It’s been a good experience.”
Briggs said he sees great things in the future for Lyon County and thanked those who helped him along the way.
“As far as the Lyon County government, they’re in a pretty good place,” he said. “They have an excellent team here and us three commissioners can sit here and say ‘We do this and we do that’ but the real people that do it are the department heads and the workers in Lyon County. They do an excellent job.”
Briggs also said the people of Lyon County should feel fortunate about where the county is right now, especially with economic development and fiscal resources.
“From Dan [Williams] doing the budgets, to everybody involved in Road and Bridge and law enforcement, and facilities keeping these buildings up. They are in great shape,” he said. “I see nothing but good things happening.”
