Gov. Laura Kelly is a big fan of Jessica Symmonds’ spinach and quiche tartlets.
So much so that the Emporia chef has been invited back to cater events in Topeka at the Capitol Building and Governor’s Mansion four times, in less than five years of starting her business.
Symmonds, a 2009 graduate of the Flint Hills Technical College Culinary Arts program, started her catering business Gourmet To-Go Catering in Dec. 2018. Less than five years later, the business has blossomed, catering exclusive events around Emporia and Kansas.
This year, Symmonds was invited to Topeka twice, to cater the State of the State address and a private dinner at Cedar Crest, the official residence of the Kansas Governor.
The State of the State address, which was held on Jan. 24 this year, marked Symmonds’ third time serving the Governor’s inner circle on the day of the historic speech.
“This is the third time we have done it, so it wasn’t too nerve-wracking,” Symmonds said. “It’s always fun to go up there and see all that it takes to put on something like that.”
Symmonds was first invited to serve the governor in 2020, after a mutual acquaintance recommended her services. In 2022, she was invited back, though COVID-19 restrictions meant she could not attend the luncheon. This year, Symmonds said it felt good to return to normal.
“This time they actually had people come inside again and we got to go inside and set up again,” she said. “I love doing that because I want to make sure everything is perfect. I was really happy about that.”
The menu for the State of the State Address: bacon-wrapped teriyaki shrimp, spinach and quiche tartlets, pinwheels, charcuterie boards and hummus.
“The spinach and quiche tartlets are her absolute favorites so we did those again at the mansion,” Symmonds said.
The mansion dinner, hosted on Feb. 6, was the first time Symmonds had been to Cedar Crest. Symmonds said that while she didn’t get to tour the Governor’s Mansion, she hopes to be able to return to the home, which she called “immaculate.”
“[A staff member] told us we could leave and we were like ‘OK, bye, thank you.’ So we went outside and … you could see the guests getting out of their cars and I told my employee, ‘Go take a picture of me right in front of the door real fast, “Symmonds laughed. “So I ran up and got a picture in front of the front door where it says Cedar Crest right above it. It was nice.”
The menu for the Mansion dinner: the Governor’s favorite spinach and quiche tartlets, bacon-wrapped teriyaki shrimp, caprese skewers, cucumber-ham tea sandwiches, a cookie platter and cheesecake bites.
“I want to be invited back,” she said. “They said that everybody loved it and they raved about it and that they would definitely give us a call when they get their next event scheduled.”
“Hopefully I will get to go back and look around a little more,” she added.
Serving at Cedar Crest has always been a goal of Symmonds, though that dream was delayed by the start of the pandemic.
“It’s awesome, it’s wonderful. It’s been a goal of mine ever since we did the first State of the State address, they told us, ‘We got some things out at Cedar Crest, at the Mansion that you could do too,’ and then COVID hit and everything shut down,” Symmonds said. “I get emotional thinking about it because we survived COVID. It had always been my goal to go up there and do something so to finally have it happen was amazing.
“I just kept telling myself ‘I’m going to do it. We are going to do it. They are going to call us back.’ And then they did.”
Whether she is serving the governor or a local event in Emporia, Symmonds said she treats all of her catering gigs the same.
“We do a lot of things with ESU, that has kind of picked up. A lot of everything. We do business Christmas parties, factories … a couple of things out at Dynamic Discs, we’ve done stuff for Unbound [Gravel], numerous weddings, retirement parties, anniversaries,” Symmonds said. “It’s just great.”
As for the future of Gourmet To-Go, Symmonds said she is planning to continue offering Emporia the consistent and delicious service it has come to know, from catering events to pick-up lunches and meals.
To learn more about Gourmet To-Go Catering, visit their website at gourmetto-gocatering.com.
