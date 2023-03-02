Toby Wynn
MSH Photography

Emporia State women's basketball head coach Toby Wynn has announced that he is stepping down following their loss to Central Oklahoma in the First Round of the MIAA Tournament.

"I really just want people to know that I have lived my dream of being a college basketball coach for 18 years and it's time for me to focus on my family and other ventures in life," said Wynn.

